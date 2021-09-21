Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Morgan Middle School will hold its annual open house for parents/guardians on from 6-7:30 p.m., Thursday.

Parent/guardians are welcome to drop in anytime between 6 and 7:30 pm. to meet their children’s teachers. Out of an abundance of caution, the building will be closed, and teachers will be stationed in the front courtyard to meet the families. Teachers and staff will be masked.

Tags

Recommended for you

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.