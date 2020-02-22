The Central Washington University Museum of Culture and Environment is hosting a talk by historian and storyteller Kim Coleman on Tuesday, according to a news release.
The talk is titled “Black Carnival: How the Black experience created a tradition,” and starts at 5:30 p.m. at the museum.
Coleman received her bachelor of arts degree from Dillard University in history and a master of arts degree from Southern University at New Orleans in Museum Studies. At the McKenna Museums, Kim has combined her love of history and art to develop authentic New Orleans historical and contemporary narratives. As a historian, Kim’s research focus’ on the development of race politics in Southeast Louisiana and the continued disenfranchisement of Black people in the 21st century. As a photographer, Kim has explored land loss, community displacement, and state-sanctioned violence.
Kim’s lecture, which occurs on the evening of Mardi Gras, will provide an overview of how racism sparked separate cultural experiences during the carnival season in New Orleans.
The MCE is located in Dean Hall on the CWU campus, 1200 Wildcat Way.