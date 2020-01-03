Musica Antiqua

The 2020 Musica Antiqua concert is at 7 p.m. Jan. 11 at CWU.

 Rob Fraser

This winter's Musica Antiqua concert will again focus upon chamber music from the early 19th-century, according to a news release

An evening of early 19th-century chamber music featuring the guitar, flute, cello, viola, and horn is set for 7 p.m., Jan. 11 at the CWU Music Building Recital Hall.

The performance features the Trio for flute, guitar, and cello by Gottlieb Streitwolf, the Sonata for horn and cello by Jan Vaclav Stich, and the Serenade for flute, viola, and guitar by Gaspard Kummer.

The concert is free and open to the public. For more information go to caulkinsguitarduo.com.

