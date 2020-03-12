Dr. James Denisar-Green has been hired as as the rural program site director of the Central Washington Family Medicine Residency Program in Ellensburg, according to a news release.
The program is a service of Community Health of Central Washington.
Along with overseeing the family medicine residency curriculum duties at the rural site, Denisar-Green will be providing medical care to new and existing patients as a family medicine physician at the Ellensburg Clinic. He is currently accepting new patients.
Denisar-Green finished his training at Humboldt General Hospital in Winnemucca, Nevada. He brings expertise from that program as it is also a rural training program. His specialties include obstetrics, preventative medicine, behavior/psychological medicine and healthcare policy research.
Denisar-Green obtained his medical degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s School of Medicine, and completed his residency at the University of Nevada Las Vegas School of Medicine’s Rural Family Medicine Residency. In addition, he holds a Ph.D. in Cell and Molecular Physiology from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
As the rural program site director, Denisar-Green assists in the planning, organization, implementation, and coordination of activities for Central Washington Family Medicine Residency’s program in Ellensburg. He also represents and advocates for Central Washington Family Medicine Residency’s Ellensburg community, local hospital and medical staff, the Family Medicine Residency Network, and other regional and national professional organizations.
“With the continued increase in health care demand and growth of the Kittitas area, we are working to strengthen our rural program by recruiting the best and most talented leaders and staff,” said Brandon Isaacs, DO, Program Director, Central Washington Family Medicine Residency Program. “Dr. Denisar-Green is an exceptional example of the high-quality leaders of medicine we are adding to our program and team. We look forward to continuing to achieve our desired excellence under his watch. He has a great team-oriented spirit and through collaboration with our Yakima program we can expect to bring needed information as to how to meet the needs of the Ellensburg satellite site.”