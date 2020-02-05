Central Washington University’s "Nick On The Rocks" program returns to PBS television this Friday night at 8:45 pm.
For the next six weeks, the geology series will air new episodes in the time slot after "Father Brown" and before "Ken Burns’ Country Music." The new batch of geology episodes include Smith Rock, Olympic Mountains, Ape Cave and the crater of Mount St. Helens.
The geology short videos are hosted by CWU geologist Nick Zentner. The episodes showcase the work of CWU’s Chris Smart, who films and edits the programs. CWU chief of staff Linda Schactler is the executive producer of the series which is now in its fourth season. The series has been picked up by all PBS television stations in Washington, Oregon, Idaho and British Columbia.