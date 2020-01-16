Nominations are open for the the fifth annual Kittitas County Public Health Champion award, according to a news release from the county.
The award, sponsored by he Kittitas County Board of Health Advisory Committee, is intended to honor and recognize individuals, groups, or organizations that have made significant contributions to the health of Kittitas County. This award is made possible by a donation from former Kittitas County Health Officer Jim Gale.
Any individual, group, or organization that has positively influenced the health of Kittitas County and its residents may be nominated. Anyone can submit a nomination for the award, including self-nomination.
Nomination forms are available online at http://www.co.kittitas.wa.us/health or at the Kittitas County Public Health Department (KCPHD). Nominations should be sent to KCPHD by Feb. 21. Nominations can be mailed to 507 N. Nanum St., Suite 102, Ellensburg, WA, 98926, or emailed to publichealth@co.kittitas.wa.us.
BOHAC will review the applications and choose a recipient. An award in the amount of $500 to $1,000 will be presented for current or future projects that contribute to the health of Kittitas County. The recipient will be notified by March 16 and will receive the award on April 16 at the Kittitas County Board of Health monthly meeting.
The mission of BOHAC is to provide advisory feedback and formal recommendations, to both the Board of Health and the Health Department of Kittitas County, related to policy, funding, initiatives, and emergent needs, in support of the goals and mission of the Kittitas County Public Health Department. For information on donating to the Kittitas County Public Health Champion Award fund, please contact Bob Davis, BOHAC Treasurer, at drdavis44@gmail.com.
For more information regarding BOHAC or the Public Health Champion Award, contact the Kittitas County Public Health Department at 509-962-7515.