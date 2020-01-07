Open mic night is back for winter quarter at Central Washington University. Singers, poets, musicians or comedians can share their talent, according to a news release.

There will be five opportunities to take to the mic this quarter: Jan. 16 and 30, Feb. 6 and 27 and March 12.

Sign-ups start at 7:30 p.m. and performances start at 8 p.m. in the 1891 Bistro. The event is free and open to the public for performers and spectators.

The 1891 Bistro is located at the east entrance of Tunstall Commons directly across the Walnut Mall from Bouillon Hall.

Contact Campus Activities at 509-963-1450 for more information.

