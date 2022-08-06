Support Local Journalism


Plein Air Washington Association members will meet at the Charlton Ranch outside Ellensburg in September to take part in the Sunflowers in Kittitas County Paint Out.

The event starts at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 8 and continues through 4:30 p.m., Sept. 10. The ranch is located at 4820 Fairview Road.

