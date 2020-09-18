James Mattis

The Central Washington University Board of Trustees approved an honorary doctorate degree for retired general and former U.S. Secretary of Defense James Mattis at its special meeting Wednesday.

Mattis was set to be the keynote speaker at a CWU Foundation event on Sept. 24, but the event has been restructured to be a virtual event instead.

"We're blessed to have a man of Mattis' stature among our alumni," board chair Ron Erickson said at the meeting. "He's a true product of Eastern Washington, born in Pullman, raised in Richland and educated in Ellensburg."

