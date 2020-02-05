Seattle based jazz vibraphonist Susan Pascal is performing with the Central Washington University Jazz Combos at 7 p.m. Thursday in the CWU Music Building Recital Hall, according to a news release.
Pascal has toured across the United States as well as through Singapore and has performed as a part of the Earshot Jazz Festival and Centrum Jazz Port Townsend, as well as other special guest artist invitations with groups like the Seattle Repertory Jazz Orchestra, the Seattle Baroque Orchestra, and Seattle-based Pearl Django, an internationally recognized Django Rheinhardt inspired ensemble. Jazz in the Valley fans will recognize her name as she’s appeared twice at the festival.
She will be spending the day working with the seven CWU combos and will headline the concert, performing a few featured works as well as one tune with each combo. The concert is free to all in attendance. For more information about the CWU Jazz Program, visit www.cwu.edu/music. For more information about Susan Pascal, visit http://www.susanpascal.com.