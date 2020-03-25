ranger1.JPG
Buy Now

Washington State Parks Interpretive Specialist Laura Busby leads kids on a hike during the Junior Rangers program at Lake Easton State Park in 2018. Easton State Park, and other state parks, were ordered closed on Wednesday.

 Karl Holappa/ Daily Record file

The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission (Parks) and the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) announced the temporary closure of all state-managed parks, wildlife areas, and water access areas for at least two weeks starting Wednesday in an announcement released Tuesday.

The closure is in response to Gov. Inslee’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order issued Monday.

Entrance gates and facilities will be closed, and on-site public services will be suspended. Essential staff will be present to preserve and protect resources.

Camping and other overnight accommodations on state-managed recreation lands will remain closed through April 30.

The public can find the latest information about State Parks and WDFW operations at:

n Parks: parks.state.wa.us/COVID19.

n WDFW: wdfw.wa.gov/about/covid-19-updates

Tags

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.