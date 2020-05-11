The Nature Conservancy is hosting a series of virtual seminars and presentations that are of interest to Central Washington nature enthusiasts, according to a news release. The Birds of May series includes topics that pertain to Kittitas County and other regions in the Northwest.
- 11-11:45 p.m., today — Teanaway and Central Cascades Forests with Deb Essman. This is good prep for people who are planning to get out in Central Washington as recreational opportunities reopen. Zoom and Facebook live https://www.washingtonnature.org/volunteer-events/2020/1/30/date-with-nature-intro-to-birding
- 5-6 p.m. May 18 — Moses Coulee, with Nature Conservancy staff and Dr. Michael Schroeder, a sage grouse expert. The Moses Coulee and Beezley Hills Preserve is situated on the spectacular Columbia Plateau. These large preserves are protecting open skies, dramatic geology, and fascinating desert species in this region. Zoom only, must pre-register at https://www.washingtonnature.org/volunteer-events/2020/5/19/birds-of-may-moses-coulee
- 5-6 p.m. May 27 — Birds of Yellow Island, with Phil Green, who lived and worked on Yellow Island in the San Juan Islands for 20 years. Phil brings an extensive and intimate knowledge of Yellow Island birds, having submitted over 4,000 bird checklists to eBird and over 400 audio recordings to the Macaulay Library of Natural Sounds. Zoom only, must pre-register at https://www.washingtonnature.org/volunteer-events/2020/5/27/birds-of-may-yellow-island
For more information on the events and volunteer opportunities, visit wanature.org/volunteer-events.