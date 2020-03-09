The Central Washington University Department of Art and Design will feature a lecture by visiting artist Humaira Abid at 4 p.m. Thursday in Room 210 in the Student Union and Recreation Center Theatre, according to a news release.
Abid was born and raised in Lahore, Pakistan. She immigrated to the United States in 2008 and now lives and works in Seattle. Through her artistic process Abid gathers ordinary objects from everyday life and transforms them into something extraordinary.
Her turned and carved wood sculpture and paintings — known for their exquisite detail — depict human relationships, societal repression, and the consequences of keeping basic truths from being discussed and shared. The beauty and seductive virtuosity of her work offset her political, ironic, provocative, and even scandalous objects and installations.
Abid received her Bachelor of Fine Arts in sculpture and miniature painting from the National College of Arts, Lahore, in 2000. She has exhibited her work nationally and internationally including in Malaysia, India, Pakistan, Mauritius, Nepal, Kenya, Dubai, Bolivia, Germany, Russia, and the United Kingdom. She is the recipient of numerous honors, most recently the 2019 Artist Trust Arts Innovator Award.
Humaira Abid’s lecture is part of a series of programs engaging interdisciplinary topics within the visual arts and hosted by the CWU Department of Art and Design. Admission to the talk is free.
For more information, visit www.cwu.edu/art.