A two-vehicle collision resulted in a fatality Sunday afternoon, according to a news release from the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office.
According to the release, Sheriff’s deputies responded a report of a semitruck and pickup collision at the intersection of Hanson Road and Cove Road at approximately 3 p.m. Sunday.
A subsequent investigation found that Thomas R. Conger, age 29 of Ellensburg, was eastbound on Hanson Road and failed to stop at the stop sign at Hanson and Cove. He was struck by a Mack truck driven by 51-year old John Hundtoft of Moses Lake, who was southbound on Cove Road. The impact was to the driver side door of the victim’s 2002 Nissan Frontier pickup.
First responders from Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue transported Conger to Kittitas Valley Healthcare for an intended airlift. Shortly after takeoff, he went into cardiac arrest and was returned to Kittitas Valley Healthcare. Medical personnel were unable to revive him.
According to the release, at this stage of the investigation there is no evidence that drugs or alcohol were factors in the collision.
“It is always a tragedy when we lose a member of our community,” Sheriff Clay Myers said in the release. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Conger’s family and friends. Please remember to avoid activities that can distract you from your primary goal, to get there safely.”