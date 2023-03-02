A new grant awarded by the Kittitas County Board of Commissioners is set to work toward expanding childcare services and combatting the county’s status as a childcare desert.
The Board of Commissioners awarded Happy Feet Academy a $500,000 American Rescue Plan Act grant on Feb. 21.
The grant will be used toward building a new childcare facility behind the Carl’s Jr. restaurant on South Opportunity Street in Ellensburg, said Happy Feet Academy owner Melissa Denlinger.
Happy Feet Academy currently has 62 childcare slots at its existing facilities.
The new facility, which will be built by Northwest Construction, will be about 9,000 square feet and will provide child care for an additional 112 children, Denlinger said.
The new facility is set to break ground in May, with Happy Feet Academy aiming for an opening in late spring or early summer of 2024, she said.
Kittitas County is classified as a childcare desert, according to the Center for American Progress.
A childcare desert is considered an area with little or no access to quality child care.
“I think it was two years ago, the Kittitas County Health Network received a grant from the Department of Commerce to do a needs assessment in the community for child care needs to see where we were hitting the mark and where we weren’t ... the results of that basically showed that we had one child care spot for every four children,” Denlinger said.
Denlinger realized the demand for child care in Kittitas County almost immediately after opening Happy Feet Academy.
“We opened about five years ago and within about six months, we were operating off of a waitlist,” she said.
Kittitas County residents need to start looking for child care prior to a child’s birth, Kittitas County Commissioner Brett Wachsmith said.
“Once you found out your wife was pregnant, that’s when you started looking for a slot in daycare... and that was a decade ago,” Wachsmith said. “Our problems have only gotten worse.”
The county’s status as a childcare desert status has a detrimental effect on the local economy, Denlinger said.
“I’ve talked to lots of business owners in our community that have people that they’re trying to hire, that they want to move here, turning down jobs to come here because they can’t find child care,” said Denlinger.
Denlinger says Happy Feet Academy currently has about 170 children on its waitlist.
“I have parents calling me crying, like saying, ‘When is my child going to get in?’” Denlinger said.
Those on the waitlist can often wait a year or two to get in, she said.
Turnover is infrequent due to the high demand for child care, Denlinger said. The high demand can make it difficult to keep childcare affordable for families.
“We’re bursting at the seams as a childcare facility,” Denlinger said. “I worry, I mean ... business is not in a shortage, which is very good. But it’s kind of a hard balance for us to be able to meet the demand but keep it affordable for families.”
Half of the new childcare slots at the South Opportunity Street facility will be allocated to low-income families. Happy Feet Academy will have reporting requirements to the state and county governments, Wachsmith said.
The issue of an inadequate number of childcare slots was brought to Wachsmith’s attention in July by representatives of Happy Feet Academy, Kittitas Valley Healthcare and the Kittitas Health Network.
The new facility will increase the total number of available childcare slots in Kittitas County by 34%, Wachsmith said.