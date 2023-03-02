Happy Feet Academy will use the $500,000 grant to construct a new facility

Melissa Denlinger (left), the owner of Happy Feet Academy, will use a $500,000 grant to construct a new child care facility in Kittitas. Denlinger stands next to Kittitas Valley Healthcare CEO Julie Petersen (center-left), KVH employee Emilee Commeree (center-right), and KVH Strategic Projects Coordinator Tricia Sinek (right).

 Photo by Casey Osborn-Hinman

A new grant awarded by the Kittitas County Board of Commissioners is set to work toward expanding childcare services and combatting the county’s status as a childcare desert.

The Board of Commissioners awarded Happy Feet Academy a $500,000 American Rescue Plan Act grant on Feb. 21.


