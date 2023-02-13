Subscribe
The Kittitas County Board of Commissioners last month approved the creation of a new position, Superior Court commissioner.
James Kirkham was appointed to the role by Judge Scott Sparks and Judge Candace Hooper.
According to a Kittitas County press release, the position equates to "one day a week presiding on the bench."
The position will handle the cases the same as a Superior Court judge, except for jury trials.
The position was created based on the needs of the county and the Administrative Office of the Court, the release states.
