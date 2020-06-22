What better way to say welcome aboard than to host an event providing each business with professional development skills through marketing, finance, and one-on-one counseling from business industry experts.
Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce and Yakima County Development Association hosted the 2020 Enterprise Challenge, which is an annual business plan contest for new and emerging companies in Yakima and Kittitas Counties.
This year’s Enterprise Challenge Winners are Jacob Castillo with Junk-Bros, a junk removal business with the first-place prize of $10,000. Wendy King with The Little Hopper, a Yakima beer tour-bus. Was second with a prize of $5,000, and Charles Johnson with Elite Tours, a business offering luxury transportation for beer and wine tours with the third-place prize of $2,500.
The businesses that participated from Kittitas County include, Cascade Custom Apparel, Cascade Cleaning Services, River + Roots, Hotel Roslyn, The Early Bird, Clean Cut The Men’s Shop, and Ano Delivery.
“All of these businesses have been great additions to our county and we cannot wait to continue this partnership program for years to come, said Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce CEO Amy McGuffin.
“We are proud of these Kittitas County businesses taking this step toward making their dreams a reality. As our mission states we work toward building businesses and building community and that is what this program helps accomplish,” McGuffin added.
Because of COVID-19, the final trade show was postponed. For the final round of judging, each contestant submitted a video presentation of their business and had a virtual Q&A with the judges.
Over 185 entrepreneurs have competed in the contest since its inception and many of them have gone on to start businesses in our communities.
For more information, contact our Membership Director Gemma Hollingsworth at gemma@kittitascountychamber.com or our CEO Amy McGuffin at amy@kittitascountychamber.com.