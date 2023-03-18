Kittitas Valley Fire & Rescue to conduct live-fire training burn Daily Record Staff Mar 18, 2023 22 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kittitas Valley Fire & Rescue will be conducting a live-fire training burn from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, March 22.The burn will take place at 7412 Number 6 Road.The purpose of the live-fire training burn is provide a “realistic setting for our firefighters,” the agency said in a press release.Community members are advised that they may see smoke in the area of the burn, KVFR said. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Physics Medicine Telecommunications Education Ethics Recommended for you Trending Now HopeSource opens Pine Place Apartments to help unhoused young adults Crown of Sonnets poetry reading honors eight Kittitas Valley women CWU ROUNDUP: Chandler, Maier, men's 4x400 team win GNAC indoor Track and Field championships Fitterer’s Furniture receives 2022 EDA Legacy Business Award Hoop dreams — KC Wildcats take second at 10th Washington State Middle School Basketball Championships Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Local BizCards KVH Urgent Care Wise Automotive KVH Medical Specialties KVH Dermatology KVH Surgical KVH Rehabilitation KVH Workplace Health KVH Primary Care KVH Pharmacy CW Barbershop 01 KVH Hospice Central Washington Carpet Cleaning CareNet Ellensburg JaKe's Custom tinting CW Barbershop 02 Julie Virden Jill Gunderson Brookside Crematory Kelleher Ford KVH Family Medicine Shaw's Furniture Jim's Glass Cara Marrs Knudson Hardware Snow River Equipment Middle Path Acupuncture - Jeff Middle Path Acupuncture - Rand Marguerite Marrs Sadie Thayer KCHM Grebb, Etc. CPAs KVH Women's Health Newsletter Signup Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters: Breaking News Daily Headlines and much more! Get your e-Newsletters