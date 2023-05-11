To the Editor:
On Saturday, April 29th, an article was published in the Daily Record related to a letter the Kittitas County Fire Chiefs Association sent to Kittitas County Community Development Services (CDS).
This letter requested that the county variance committee stop issuing road variances that jeopardizes citizen and firefighter safety. This request is directed solely at driveways and private roads.
Kittitas County Public Works Director Mark Cook’s comments in the article are out of place since we are not talking about County Roads.
His comment “At the end of the day ... it’s Fire Command that kills firemen, not our roads. They make a decision to send people into those areas,” was insensitive, inappropriate and wrong.
The Twisp River fire, which was the incident mentioned in the article as an example, is where 3 firefighters died and another was severely burned in Washington state. That fire involved private roads that were very difficult for responders and not up to the international fire code specs. This was not the sole reason for the fatalities but played a role.
What is lost in Mr. Cook’s comments, is that there were civilian lives at stake that day. Those firefighters did not just drive in there to save homes. They were trying to save lives.
We as fire managers and supervisors have to make split second decisions to put firefighters at risk or not and we shouldn’t have to continue to worry if private roads and driveways are being built with inadequate widths, turnarounds, surfaces and grades that don’t meet the standards of the codes.
All we are asking for is help in not creating more issues than we already have in this county when it comes to access. It comes down to the ability to save lives and reducing the risk to citizens and our first responders who will risk a lot to save a lot and risk a litle to save a little. Civilian lives are classified to us as a lot.
Brandon Schmidt
Kittitas County Fire District 1 Chief
Kittitas County Fire Chief’s Association Chair
