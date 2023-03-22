Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Before taking a position on any issue, the League of Women Voters studies issues of governance and takes carefully considered positions. After much study, we request that the Washington State Legislature take aggressive action on climate change.

The League believes that climate change is a serious threat facing our nation and planet, and that government at every level must take mitigating action consistent with the best available climate science. And the public has a right to participate in decision-making at each phase in the process and at each level of government.


Tags

Recommended for you