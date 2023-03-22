Before taking a position on any issue, the League of Women Voters studies issues of governance and takes carefully considered positions. After much study, we request that the Washington State Legislature take aggressive action on climate change.
The League believes that climate change is a serious threat facing our nation and planet, and that government at every level must take mitigating action consistent with the best available climate science. And the public has a right to participate in decision-making at each phase in the process and at each level of government.
The Climate Commitment Act passed by our Legislature in 2021 is landmark legislation that caps climate pollution and makes polluters pay for their emissions. The CCA went fully into effect on Jan. 1, 2023, with the sale of emission allowances.
The Legislature is now debating how to spend the funds generated. The list of proposals that could become realities includes: $49 million to help communities that unfairly bear the brunt of pollution and to address the health problems that result, $50 million to help families with their utility bills and to transition to more efficient heat pumps in their homes, $10 million to strengthen urban forests, and there are dozens more possibilities.
We must heal and protect this planet. We all deserve a world with cool salmon streams, thriving forests, healthy communities, clean air to breathe and clean water to drink.
In Washington, we have a once-in-a-generation chance to take climate action that could bring us closer to that vision. The Legislature must use CCA funds as intended; for projects like these that support vigorous climate action and fiercely defend our communities against climate impacts. This is a historic opportunity, let’s not leave it on the table.