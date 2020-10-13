The Kittitas County Conservation District announced a Nov. 20 application deadline for the “Yakima Integrated Plan-Toppenish To Teanaway” Regional Conservation Partnership Program (RCPP) project.
According to a new release, the project can provide assistance with on-farm irrigation system improvements, livestock management practices including fences and watering facilities, and riparian and instream habitat. Funding is provided through the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP) of the USDA Natural Resource Conservation Service (NRCS).
“EQIP is a voluntary, technical and financial assistance program through NRCS designed to help farmers, ranchers, and other private landowners/managers improve irrigation efficiency, reduce soil erosion, improve water quality and improve fish habitat in priority streams,” the release said. “The contract payment rate pays for a portion of the cost of the contracted conservation practices implemented by the farmer or rancher.”
According to the release, the KCCD is accepting applications immediately for the program. Interested farmers, ranchers or landowners should contact the District at 509-925-3352 or at their location at 2211 W Dolarway Road, Ellensburg. Although this sign-up is being conducted by the district, all requirements of the EQIP program must still be met. Each applicant must establish themselves as a USDA customer and complete all Farm Service Agency (FSA) eligibility requirements. For more information about those requirements, contact the local NRCS field office at 2211 W Dolarway Road, Suite 6, Ellensburg or 509-925-8585 ext. 115.
According to the release, this is the fourth and final sign-up for this program. The first three (conducted in 2017, 2018 and 2019) have produced 19 contracts with landowners providing $2 million to improve irrigation water use efficiency on more than 1,000 acres of cropland in Kittitas County. This funding is available as part of the “Yakima Integrated Plan-Toppenish To Teanaway” project. The project was one of 88 high impact projects across the country that was approved for funding through the Regional Conservation Partnership Program in December 2016.