APTOPIX Tropical Weather Florida

Joe Kuczko puts up a tarp next to his mobile home, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in Pine Island, Fla., in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian,

 AP

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — With her home gone and all her belongings trashed by Hurricane Ian, Alice Pujols wept as she picked through soggy clothes, toys and overturned furniture piled head-high outside a stranger’s house, looking to salvage something — anything — for her four children and herself.

“I’m trying to make it to the next day,” she said. “That’s all I can do. It’s really depressing. It really is.”

Tags

Recommended for you