BEND, Ore. (AP) — Terrified shoppers and employees fled for safety when a gunman entered a Safeway supermarket in Bend, Oregon, “spraying shots" from an assault rifle, killing two people, police said.

Police officers found the gunman, whose name has not been released, dead “in close proximity" to an AR-15-style weapon and a shotgun inside the Safeway supermarket, Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz said during a Sunday night news conference.

