Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak baseball fans crowd together to watch the Senior Legion team play a game in Selah on June 16. The team continued to play games despite not being approved to do so by the Yakima Health District or allowed under state restrictions so long as Yakima County remained in Phase 1 of the coronavirus reopening. While the coronavirus pandemic at first pounded the greater Seattle area, the epicenter has now moved east across the Cascade Range. Washington is seeing rising cases of COVID-19, driven in large part by increasing numbers in Yakima, Benton, Franklin and Spokane counties, the largest communities in Eastern Washington.