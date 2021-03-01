With most in-person events continuously affected by the pandemic, a local remembrance honoring local lives lost in the community conveyed its message in a virtual format this year.
The annual Tree of Love ceremony marks its 25th year in 2021, taking time to honor the families of those who have passed in the community while in hospice care. Hospice Friends hosts the event, which was held on Friday in a virtual candle lighting ceremony.
According to a press release from Hospice Friends, the purpose of the annual celebration is to give the community of Kittitas County a place to find peace, comfort, and care with others experiencing the similar feeling to their own.
“When a loved one dies it is a difficult process, and we want people to know they are not alone especially during holidays that heighten our memories of those no longer with us,” the release said. “Hospice Friends had to postpone the 25th annual Tree of Love ceremony that typically happens at the beginning of December due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Our only option to continue this meaningful community tradition was to host the ceremony online.”
According to Hospice Friends executive director Mique Kelley Boner, the idea for the virtual concept came up while Henry Johnston of Johnston and Williams Funeral Home was returning equipment to Hospice Friends.
“I let him know that I needed to find a way to host our 25th annual Tree of Love event online,” Boner said in the release. “Without skipping a beat, he offered to have Johnston and Williams live-stream it and have a link available to post on our webpage and social media accounts. This was a huge relief because I took over the director role in November 2020 and was still in process of training my replacement for the volunteer coordinator role, Anna Leah.”
Boner said in the release that Leah has been integral in her new position to ensure all the sponsors, donations and memorials are entered into the system for this year’s event. She said it was an honor to have Hospice Friends Upper County Programs Coordinator Nancy Loder participate in the 25th anniversary of the event, as Loder is retiring at the end of March 2021. Volunteers Chad Bearup and Michelle Elzinga-Diaz of KVH Home Health & Hospice also donated their time to help the event be successful.
“Hospice Friends is extremely appreciative of all of our sponsors, donors, and families,” Boner said in the release.
According to the release, the nonprofit organization was founded in 1983 by Peg Rowbotham, Enid Gage and a supportive board that saw a need for end-of-life care to meet people where they are in Kittitas County at no cost to the client.
“We started out as a volunteer-based organization,” the release said. “In the 1990s, KVH Home Health & Hospice received accreditation to bill insurances. Hospice Friends had 10 years of experience providing volunteer; thus, our partnership was born. During this transition to referrals by KVH Hospice nurses to Hospice Friends volunteers, our board also saw a need to support the terminally ill still seeking curative treatment, the frail elderly, and those with a short-term medical need in Kittitas County. Due to the clients that we serve, our board also saw the importance of remembering those that we are missing on an annual basis.”
Individuals interested in participating in the event can view the recorded livestream on any of the Hospice Friends’ social media streams. The event is hosted on the Johnston and Williams website.