The work is exquisite, empowering and vibrant in a world painted with dark broad strokes and gloomy messages of racial tension and pandemic.
The 420 LOFT Art Gallery is re-opening with the third annual Femme Locale exhibit, a collection of work by Kittitas County women. The bright and energetic collection includes paintings, sculpture, mixed media and fiber work.
The First Friday Art Walk is on hiatus due to COVID-19 pandemic. But the 420 is now open for regular gallery hours on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., giving art patrons time to enjoy the work without overcrowding.
“It’s a show inspired by women in Kittitas County and it’s cool because it’s inclusive and filling a niche that’s important for local women in the art world,” said event organizer Robin Mayberry. “I think it’s also important that it’s timed in support of the 100th anniversary of the Women’s Suffrage and the right to vote.
“We will be giving away awards for some really cool art. The 420 has never had open gallery hours before, so we’re excited about that.”
The Femme Locale 2020 contributing artists:
Robyn Hull Arango - mixed media
Cassie Carroll-Chrisman - painting
Michelle Elzinga - mixed media
Jacquelyn Galbraith - fiber
Trish Griswold - mixed media
Dolores Gonzales - mixed media
Bobbie Halperin - digital
Stacia Harmsen - painting
Becky Hollenbeck - painting
Jeannie Rae Johnson - painting
Sherry Kaufman - painting
Danney Parkins - mixed media
Krissy Petersen - mixed media
Merrily Warren ceramic - sculpture