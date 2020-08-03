Support Local Journalism


The work is exquisite, empowering and vibrant in a world painted with dark broad strokes and gloomy messages of racial tension and pandemic.

The 420 LOFT Art Gallery is re-opening with the third annual Femme Locale exhibit, a collection of work by Kittitas County women. The bright and energetic collection includes paintings, sculpture, mixed media and fiber work.

The First Friday Art Walk is on hiatus due to COVID-19 pandemic. But the 420 is now open for regular gallery hours on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., giving art patrons time to enjoy the work without overcrowding.

“It’s a show inspired by women in Kittitas County and it’s cool because it’s inclusive and filling a niche that’s important for local women in the art world,” said event organizer Robin Mayberry. “I think it’s also important that it’s timed in support of the 100th anniversary of the Women’s Suffrage and the right to vote.

“We will be giving away awards for some really cool art. The 420 has never had open gallery hours before, so we’re excited about that.”

In lieu of the First Friday Art Walk on Friday, there is a lineup of virtual live remarks. The 420 will be going live on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/420LoftArtGallery.

The Femme Locale 2020 contributing artists:

Robyn Hull Arango - mixed media

Peg Bryant - mixed media

Cassie Carroll-Chrisman - painting

Michelle Elzinga - mixed media

Jacquelyn Galbraith - fiber

Max Graham - painting

Trish Griswold - mixed media

Dolores Gonzales - mixed media

Tina Greene - painting

Bobbie Halperin - digital

Stacia Harmsen - painting

Carol Hassen - painting

Becky Hollenbeck - painting

Stevena House - painting

Emily Jacobs - ceramic

Jeannie Rae Johnson - painting

Sherry Kaufman - painting

Tabitha Klucking - fiber

Marsha Mahn - fiber

Jane Orleman - painting

Robin K Ota - fiber

Danney Parkins - mixed media

Krissy Petersen - mixed media

Julie Prather - glass

Ramona Swann - painting

Tami Szerlip - painting

Ginger Toomey weaving

Carol Walter - painting

Merrily Warren ceramic - sculpture

