Things are looking up, quite literally, as the city moves closer to the anniversary of the pandemic that changed the world.
Thanks to a $170,000 grant from the Washington state Department of Commerce and $30,000 in matching funds from the city of Ellensburg, the affordable housing project Spurling Court will incorporate solar power.
“Across the country, low-income communities rarely benefit from renewable energy projects,” said Andrew Lyons, HopeSource director of operations and manager of the grant. “The Spurling Court project is seeking to change that trend with the installation of a large solar array and by using energy-efficient technology and building supplies in the construction of the project.”
The affordable housing complex will be topped with a 101-kilowatt solar array. The power generated by the panels will offset the energy costs of the Spurling Court community center, with additional utility savings to be shared among residents of the complex.
“Spurling Court is built green,” said Craig Kelly, director of assets for HopeSource. “Residents can expect low utility bills. The project is also fitted with heat pumps to warm and cool the units, allowing for a more comfortable lived experience.”
Power generated from the panels should provide at least 15% of a tenant’s energy use. The installation is planned to be completed this summer, once contract negotiations are complete.
“Safe, reliable, clean, low-carbon energy is extremely important and essential to our customers. This project helps ensure it is available to our low-income and at-risk customers and can lower the energy burden of those populations,” said Buddy Stanavich, power and gas manager for the city of Ellensburg.
As Spurling Court nears completion, local businesses are stepping up to help finish the project. Fitterer’s Furniture in Ellensburg to purchase items needed for the Community Center, and Fitterer’s in turn donated beds and mattresses for units that will be designated for formerly homeless families, without the means to furnish an apartment.
Spurling Court, located on Rainier Avenue, will have 49 units for residents who meet the income qualifications. Leasing is under way. The completion date is expected in May. Income requirements and renting opportunities are available. Contact Aniesha at (509) 607-6791 for information.