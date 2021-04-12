Kittcom received the following calls on April 10-12 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A collision involving one motorcycle was reported on Interstate 90, milepost 54.
Two men reportedly stole flashlights from a store on South Canyon Road.
A young boy reportedly was driving an electric jeep in the roadway not watching for traffic on North Spokane Street in Kittitas.
A theft was reported on North Ruby Street.
The reporting party witnessed someone slash the tires and hit her vehicle with a hammer on West Fifth Street in Cle Elum.
A non-injury collision was reported on North Ruby Street and East Fifth Avenue.
The reporting party reportedly was bit by his neighbor’s dogs on Wood Duck Road near Cle Elum.
Counterfeit bills reportedly were turned in at a business on North Ruby Street.
Two men reportedly were standing outside a location on West Third Avenue, drinking beer and being loud and belligerent.
There was a report of an ongoing problem of items being stolen from a property on Railroad Street in Easton.
A vehicle reportedly was damaged on East Sixth Avenue and North Pearl Street.
A dog was locked inside a Subaru Impreza on state Route 906.
A dog reportedly had been left in a Volkswagen Passat for the past 15 minutes on South Water Street. The sunroof was cracked open.
A woman reportedly put merchandise in a basket and pushed it out the door of a business on South Water Street.
A man reportedly was standing on a corner on North Brook Lane with a white garbage bag for the past hour. He acted like he was talking to someone but there was no one else around.
A black or dark brown dog reportedly was at large on South Ruby Street.
A hit and run was reported on South Canyon Road.
A large dog was sitting and barking by the sign outside an apartment complex on East Manitoba Avenue.
A man reportedly stole beer from a store on East University Way.
All four street lights at the intersection of West Third Avenue and North Main Street were strobing.
A ditch burn reportedly was out of control on West Bender Road.
Brush reportedly was burning on Upper Peoh Point Road.
The reporting party could see smoke coming from the sidewalk and believe the street lights were on fire under the sidewalks. There was a smell of burning plastic.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from April 10-12 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 37-year-old Ellensburg woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for two counts of fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. Bail $30,000.
A 20-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Kittitas County sheriff’s deputies for possession of a stolen vehicle and second-degree malicious mischief. Bail $15,000.