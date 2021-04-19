Kittcom received the following calls on April 17-19 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
An assault was reported on Dean Nicholson Boulevard.
Stolen mail reportedly was dumped on property on Manastash Road.
A truck reportedly struck a stop sign and then left the scene on North Pine Street.
Two huskies reportedly were loose and one killed one of the reporting party’s chickens on No. 81 Road.
A park bench was reported stolen from Alder Street Park. The reporting party located it on an unknown subject's balcony.
A non-injury collision involving a Jeep Wrangler and a pickup was reported on East Helena Avenue.
The reporting party returned home to find the back door open, someone had turned on the water inside and water was leaking through the ceiling on Quail Valley Road near Cle Elum.
A dog reportedly was chasing the reporting party on East Patrick Avenue and North Lewis Street.
Amazon packages were reported stolen on state Route 906.
A dog reportedly was hit by a vehicle on Hanson Road and Barnes Road.
A bicycle reportedly ran into the side of a vehicle on East University Way and North Wildcat Way.
The neighbor’s dogs reportedly killed three of the reporting party’s chickens on Hazel Lane.
Twelve horses reportedly were running eastbound on Schnebly Road and Circle Ross.
A garage reportedly was broken into on Snoqualmie Drive at Snoqualmie Pass.
A 5-foot-8 woman with blond hair, wearing a Hawaiian shirt and shorts reportedly stole beer from a store on North Ruby Street.
Three males reportedly were playing basketball, smoking marijuana and listening to loud music on North Walnut Street.
The reporting party could hear shooting in the area of Pecon Valley Place near Cle Elum.
Two subjects in a black truck stole the reporting party’s and the neighbor’s mail on Hannah Road.
An employee reportedly was assaulted by a male subject on East First Street in Cle Elum.
A woman with brown hair, wearing a pink sweatshirt was in the roadway on Dolarway Road yelling and stopping traffic.
A white SUV reportedly struck barriers on South Railroad Avenue and then left the scene.
The reporting party found mail addressed to the Cove Road area in her yard on West Dolarway Road.
A yellow motorcycle, driven by someone all in black, reportedly was going more than 100 mph on Interstate 90, milepost 57.
A man reportedly had locked himself in a stall in the women’s bathroom at Rotary Park and was making weird noises.
A motorcycle reportedly was struck by a semi on East First Street in Cle Elum.
A small, gray fluffy dog reportedly was running loose on North Ruby Street.
Six vehicles, including a Tesla, reportedly were going more than 80 mph on Vantage Highway.
Two individuals reportedly jumped a fence to an athletic field at Central Washington University to “get a workout in.”
A man reportedly was trying to get into a vehicle with a coat hanger on East 11th Avenue and North Alder Street.
The neighbors reportedly have been shooting off fireworks all day on state Route 903 and Cascade View Drive.
A group of 10 males reportedly were drinking alcohol near the volleyball courts at Irene Rinehart Riverfront Park. The reporting party was concerned because they were near children.
A vehicle reportedly struck a guardrail and then left the scene on Clerf Road and No. 81 Road. A gray fender was near to the guardrail.
Five juveniles reportedly threw cinder blocks on top of a business on South Canyon Road.
A white GMC Canyon reportedly struck a building on East University Way.
There was a report of $80,000 worth of missing jewelry on East Mountain View Avenue.
A black Subaru reportedly slid off the roadway on Nelson Dairy Road near Cle Elum.
An outside fire was reported on Interstate 90, milepost 109.
There was a report that a possibly transient woman had a fire going near a lot of trash on South Industrial Way and West Umptanum Road.
A brush fire was reported on West Dry Creek Road.
A grass fire was reported on South Thorp Highway.
More than an hour ago, the reporting party hit the microwave and within a minute heard a pop and smelled burning plastic. The smell has not dissipated.
A fire to an outbuilding was reported on East First Street in Cle Elum.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from April 17-19 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 24-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail.