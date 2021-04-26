Kittcom received the following calls on April 24-26 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A horse reportedly was loose, heading west on Cleveland Avenue and Seventh Street in Cle Elum.
A pickup and trailer was reported stolen on Fairview Road.
A broadhead arrow reportedly was found on property off Lambert Road near Cle Elum.
Powerlines reportedly were drooping over the roadway on Pelton Avenue in Easton.
A collision was reported on North Main Street.
A dog reportedly attacked another dog on East Patrick Avenue.
The rear window of Subaru reportedly was broken out and tools were taken from inside the vehicle on state Route 821, milepost 22.
A Dodge Ram pickup reportedly backed out of a driveway, hit a vehicle parked on the side of the road and then left the scene.
A subject reportedly was trying to kick in the reporting party’s door on Cleveland Avenue in South Cle Elum.
A fistfight was reported on East Manitoba Avenue.
An irate customer reportedly threw a hot cup of coffee at a barista on state Route 97.
A dead raccoon was reported on Cleveland Avenue in South Cle Elum. The reporting party requested South Cle Elum crew come and remove the animal.
Five vehicles heading southbound on East Dean Nicholson Boulevard reportedly did not stop at a stop sign.
The reporting party saw an unknown subject on his security camera trying to open the front door of his residence on North Fifth Street in Roslyn.
Two packages reportedly were stolen on East 18th Avenue.
A non-injury collision involving a Nissan Xterra and a Toyota Prius was reported on Stampede Pass Road.
A theft was reported at a store on North Ruby Street.
Four students reportedly were playing soccer in the southeast corner of a fenced field at the Alder Recreation Complex. The gates were not open.
The reporting party’s son saw a man looking into the neighbor’s vehicle with a flashlight on North Bridgewood Lane.
The stop sign was reported missing but the post was still in the ground at Golf Course Road and Westside Road.
A small German shepherd reportedly was in and out of the roadway on East First Street and North Pennsylvania Avenue in Cle Elum. The dog appeared scared.
Beer was reported stolen from a store on North Ruby Street.
The reporting party was at a bar on North Pearl Street and was roofied. It was unknown who did it.
The reporting party was backing up and a man hit his vehicle with his fist on state Route 906 at Snoqualmie Pass.
Garbage reportedly was dumped on property on Swauk Prairie Road.
Two huskies reportedly were running toward a location on No. 81 Road where there are chickens.
Two huskies reportedly attack chickens on Hazel Lane. The reporting party’s husband shot at the dogs and they left. No animals were injured.
A man going through a drive-through on South Canyon Road reportedly had an open beer in the vehicle.
Stickers with gender definition were reported at three locations on the Central Washington University campus.
A hit and run was reported in a parking lot on the CWU campus.
A coyote was reported on Cleman Road and Badger Pocket Road.
Kittcom received the following calls on April 17-19 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
The reporting party could see fire in trees off of Umptanum Road and Riverbottom Road.
A controlled burn reportedly was out of control on Naneum Road.
Grey smoke reportedly was coming from a vehicle on the shoulder of the road on Wilson Creek Road.
There was a report of a grass fire getting into the tree line on Wilson Creek Road.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from April 17-19 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 34-year-old Seattle man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail $10,000.
A 22-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for theft of a firearm (no bail), unlawful possession of a firearm (no bail) and third-degree theft ($1,000 bail).