Police
Kittcom received the following calls on April 3-5 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A Ford Taurus reportedly was broken into on North Pierce Street in Kittitas. The vehicle was not locked and nothing was taken.
A black cow with a red tag reportedly was on the side of the roadway on Rader Road.
A floodlight reportedly was partially painted over on Salmon la Sac Road.
Transients reportedly were camping near the parking lot to the Coal Mine Trail at East Dakota Avenue in Roslyn.
The reporting party said they trapped a murder hornet on North Anderson Street.
The reporting party believed a man playing a guitar on the sidewalk in front of a store on North Ruby Street was illegally panhandling.
The back window of a vehicle parked at a clinic on West First Street in Cle Elum was shattered and broken out.
A dead calf reportedly was dropped off near a driveway on Vantage Highway.
A trailer, a hitch and the battery from a vehicle reportedly were stolen sometime during the winter on Douglas Munro Boulevard.
A debit card reportedly was stolen on East Cherry Lane.
A residence reportedly was broken into on McDonald Road in Cle Elum.
A cat reportedly was stuck in a tree on North Walnut Street.
A non-injury collision was reported in the roundabout on West University Way.
A man in a blue and black bandana, a tan shirt and brown or black baggy pants reportedly took mail on West Second Street in Cle Elum.
A man reportedly was attempting to drill into the reporting party’s safe on West Dry Creek Road.
A man reportedly walked into the reporting party’s garage and then got into his Jeep on Edgemont Loop Road.
An electric bike reportedly was going more than 60 mph on Dunnagan Avenue.
A stop sign was reported in a yard on South Sprague Street. The sign came from the corner of Manitoba and Sprague.
Power lines reportedly were hanging off the pole on West Dolarway Road.
Someone reportedly came onto the porch, hit the reporting party’s door and then took off running on Stonebridge Street.
An aggressive person reportedly was shouting in the street on North Main Street.
A man reportedly left the store without paying for a 12-pack of Corona on South Main Street in Kittitas.
A roommate reportedly poured gasoline inside the residence in front of the reporting party’s individual room door on North Alder Street.
Fire
Kittcom received the following calls on April 3-5 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
An outside fire was reported between Ferguson Road and No. 6 Road.
Black smoke was reported in the area of Thomas Road and Frontier Road.
The reporting party lost control of a ditch burn when the wind changed direction on Stone Tree Lane.
An outside fire was reported on Cricklewood Lane and state Route 97.
A fence post reportedly was on fire on Hungry Junction Road and Faust Road.
A field fire with no one in attendance was reported on Reecer Creek Road and Hungry Junction.
A bonfire was reported on Wilson Creek Road.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from April 3-5 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 25-year-old Tacoma man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for failure to appear/driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail $15,000.
A 42-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Kittitas Police officers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs (no bail) and resisting arrest ($500 bail).
A 42-year-old Moses Lake man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for residential burglary and vehicle prowling. No bail.
A 34-year-old Seattle man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for second-degree burglary, third-degree malicious mischief and second-degree possession of stolen property. No bail.
