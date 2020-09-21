The Ellensburg Arts Commission funded 10 individual artists and seven organizations to help pay for their expenses, i.e. art shipping and receiving, lost income from cancellation of services to the organization, or canceled performances or other COVID-19 related expenses.
The Arts Commission had been sitting on a pool of money that had been rolled into a fund to help public art, board member Alex Eyre said. At the June 11 meeting of the Ellensburg Arts Commission, members voted to allocate up to $60,000 of the City Arts Acquisition Fund to artists and art organizations impacted financially by the pandemic.
“We realized we had reserve funding. Whatever we don’t spend in our budget year gets rolled over into the next year,” Eyre said. “But with needs being what they were with some of our constituents needing help.
“We had funds available for artists in need. We allocated $40,000 to various artists that are living off their art sales, we made this money available to cover expenses.”
Artists in the community who are self-employed and are having difficulty coping with the financial constraints of what is going on with COVID-19. The Arts Commission decided to help the creative community, working artists, dancers, creative contributors.
“I’m happy we were able to help ease the burden and help keep people alive during a difficult situation,” Eyre said.
The Arts Commission annual grant funding cycle will open on Oct. 1 and close Oct. 30 for organizations to apply for non-emergency funding.