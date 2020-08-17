Support Local Journalism


Police | Kittcom received the following calls on Aug. 15-17 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

  • A theft was reported on Umptanum Road.
  • A Harley Davidson key was reported stolen from a truck on South Walnut Street.
  • A hit and run was reported on state Route 97.
  • Black cows reportedly were going in and out of the roadway on Watson Road.
  • A loose dog was reported in the roadway on No. 6 Road.
  • A Kerr Road resident reported airplanes flying over his property and scaring his livestock.
  • A collision involving a vehicle and a bicycle was reported on North Pennsylvania Avenue and West First Street.
  • A woman wearing an orange, pink and white tie-dye shirt reportedly was refusing to leave a store on South Canyon Road.
  • A mini-van reportedly was backing up in the wrong way of travel on Clerf Road.
  • A vehicle reportedly was in a ditch off of Nelson Siding Road and Westside Road.
  • Two men reportedly were seen on a game camera entering the property on Gold Creek Road at Snoqualmie Pass and possibly stealing a tent.
  • Someone reportedly was caught on security cameras stealing from a store on South Main Street.
  • Vehicles reportedly were swerving and going under the speed limit on Kittitas Highway and Fairview Road.
  • A vehicle reportedly struck a canopy at a drive-through on Opportunity Street.
  • A non-injury collision was reported on South Thorp Highway.
  • A broken tree branch was reported on the south side of the intersection of East Fifth Avenue.
  • Four teens or males in their early 20s were reported in a canal near Upper Peoh Point Road.
  • A trailer reportedly was broken into and trashed on Ferguson Road.
  • A non-injury collision involving a mini-van and a pickup was reported in Cle Elum.
  • A black bull with a blue tag in its right ear was reported on Watson Road.
  • A husky reportedly was locked inside of Toyota Corolla on West First Street in Cle Elum. The windows were cracked a litte.
  • A prowler was reported on Summit View Road near Cle Elum.
  • Someone reportedly tried to break into a business on Main Street.
  • An orange, black and gray bicycle reportedly was stolen on North Walnut Street.
  • A man reportedly put garbage into a dumpster at an apartment where he did not live on North Brook Court.
  • Both license plates were removed from a vehicle on North Yakima Avenue.
  • Fireworks were reported on Salmon la Sac Road.
  • The water reportedly was continuously running in a urinal in a public bathroom on East First Street in Cle Elum.
  • A man reported that his two sons came into his residence on Chestnut Street and took $1,000 in cash. The sons took the money at gunpoint.
  • Gunshots reportedly were heard on McDonald Road.
  • Fireworks were reported on Forest Service Road 5400-332.
  • A non-injury collision was reported on Durr Road.
  • A theft was reported on North Ruby Street.
  • A theft was reported on West Rainier Avenue.
  • A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on South Canyon road.
  • An intoxicated man reportedly wedged his RV between two trees on Lake Easton Road.
  • A pole was dropping sparks and lights were flickering on South A Street and East Pennsylvania Avenue in Roslyn.
  • A vehicle reportedly was in a ditch off of Naneum Road.A
  • A gas can reportedly was stolen out of the back of a truck on East Radio Road.
  • A man reportedly was running around yelling and dancing on South Water Street.
  • There was a report that a transformer looked like it had burned on East First Street and North Montgomery in Cle Elum.
  • There was a report of a large group in a conference room not wearing masks on South Canyon Road.
  • There was a report of an automatic rifle being shot on the ridge above A Street in Roslyn.
  • There was a report that adults were allowing 8-year-old children to operate jet skis on Lake Cle Elum at Speelyi Beach.
  • A non-injury collision was reported on Kachess Dam Road.
  • Subjects reportedly were jumping the fence to get into Irene Rinehart Park.

Fire | Kittcom received the following calls on Aug. 15-17 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

  • A smoke investigation, possibly a bonfire, was reported on Paintbrush Lane in Ronald.
  • An outside fire was reported on Forest Service Road 4818-201.
  • An outside fire was reported on North Thayer Avenue.
  • An outside fire was reported on Ridgecrest Road near Ronald.
  • A large bonfire was reported on Spring Chinook Way.
  • A RV reportedly was on fire on Orchard Road.
  • A campfire was reported at the Taneum Campground.
  • A campfire was reported on East Third Avenue and North Sampson Street.
  • Several campfires were reported on Teanaway Road.
  • A fire was reported on the side of the roadway on Vantage Highway.
  • A mutual aid call was reported for a brush fire on the Yakima Training Center.
  • A campfire was reported on Lake Cabins Road.
  • A structure fire was reported on Rader Road and Naneum Road.
  • An outside fire was reported on Wilson Creek Road and Charlton Road.
  • An outside fire was reported on Forest Service Road 4818 near Easton.
  • There was a report of subjects standing around a fire on Talmadge Road and Sunshine Way.
  • Subjects with a campfire off Stampede Pass Road were told to put the fire out but reportedly refused to do so.

Arrests | The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Aug. 15-17 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

  • A 49-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for harassment. No bail.
  • A 34-year-old Kirkland man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, second-degree assault and unlawful possession of firearms. No bail.
  • A 26-year-old South Cle Elum woman was arrested by Cle Elum-Roslyn-South Cle Elum Police officers for violation protection order/domestic violence. No bail.

