Police | Kittcom received the following calls on Aug. 1-3 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

  • A motorcycle was reported stolen on Canyon Road and Thrall Road.
  • A group of eight juveniles, male and female, reportedly were walking in the roadway on Hungry Junction Road and Look Road.
  • Motorcycles and trucks reportedly could be heard racing on Third Avenue and Alder Street.
  • Two vehicles reportedly sounded like they were racing on East Helena Avenue.
  • A semi reportedly hit a low hanging power line on Red Fir Lane.
  • A vehicle reportedly rolled over after swerving to miss a deer on Thrall Road and Canyon Road.
  • An injured dog reportedly was in the roadway on Naneum Road.
  • Someone appeared to be trying to light cardboard on fire on North Alder Street.
  • A non-injury collision was reported in a parking lot on state Route 97.
  • A brown Chevy with a ladder reportedly was in a ditch off of Mansperger Road.
  • An elderly man reportedly was standing in the roadway blocking traffic on Thorp Prairie Road.
  • A burglary was reported on West Railroad Street.
  • A Chihuahua reportedly was at large at the intersection of Second Street and Montgomery in Cle Elum.
  • A stray dog was reported on South Sprague Street.
  • A dog reportedly was in a Tesla with the windows rolled up on West First Street in Cle Elum.
  • A Chevy Silverado reportedly was off the roadway on Parke Creek Road.
  • A bat reportedly was in the lobby of a building on South Canyon Road.
  • A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on North Main Street and West Fifth Avenue.
  • A large broken tree branch was reported in the roadway on Tacoma Avenue.
  • A person on South Chestnut Street reported they were having a birthday party and a neighbor turned her radio all the way up to disturb the party.
  • A hit and run was reported on North Dolarway Road.
  • Cattle reportedly were loose in the roadway on state Route 821.
  • Gunfire was reported on state Route 903 in Ronald.
  • A tree branch was reported in the roadway on West Umptanum Road.
  • A man, who was not wearing shirt, reportedly threw a large rock at a while SUV with subjects l in side of First Street and Wyoming in Roslyn.
  • A younger red cow was reported near the side of the road on Wilson Creek Road and Brick Mill.
  • Juveniles on a quad and a motorcycle reportedly were riding through the park on Judge Ronald Road.
  • A gunshot reportedly was heard inside a trailer on Canyon Road.
  • Someone in a Toyota 4-Runner reportedly threw a lit cigarette from the vehicle on West Second Place and North Stafford Avenue.
  • A small, rusty orange truck reportedly was squealing its tires on Third Avenue and Alder.
  • A raft reportedly fell off a vehicle and landed in the roadway on state Route 821, mile post 13.
  • BLM and racist graffiti was reported on the sidewalk in front of a business on North Wenas Street.
  • A tan Chihuahua reportedly was loose on North Oakes Avenue and West First Street in Cle Elum.
  • A black Lab reportedly was trapped on a roof on North Indiana Drive.
  • A dog reportedly was locked inside a Dodge van in a parking lot on East Mountain View Avenue. The windows were up and the dog was panting.
  • A male guest reportedly was belligerent, coughing on guests, inspecting peoples’ food and refusing leave on West Pennsylvania Avenue.
  • Fireworks were reported on South Chestnut Street.
  • A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on South Canyon Road and East Umptanum Road.
  • A man reportedly was cleaning chalk and writing off the roadway with water and a brush on West Fifth Avenue and North Main Street.
  • Subjects reportedly drove their vehicle through a yard on Larkspur Loop near Cle Elum causing damage.
  • Gasoline reportedly was siphoned from a Jeep on West Sunnyview Lane.
  • The reporting party and two children reportedly were stuck on the railroad tracks on state Route 821, mile post 13.
  • There was a report of an ongoing problem of 11 dogs living in a residence on Grant Street in Cle Elum.
  • Two vehicles reportedly were involved in a T-bone collision on South Canyon Road.
  • Four subjects reportedly were spray painting on West Fifth Avenue and North Main Street.
  • A woman reportedly was yelling at vehicles and pulling her shorts off on West Seventh Avenue.
  • A non-injury collision was reported on Huntzinger Road.
  • A man reportedly was in the furthest stall in a restroom on state Route 97 for the past 40 minutes. He was told it was time for him to go and he answered “I’m a donkey” and answered like one.

Fire | Kittcom received the following calls on Aug. 1-3 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

  • One to two acres reportedly were burning on Forest Service Road 3500.
  • A brush fire was reported on Thrall Road and Cleman Road.
  • An outside fire was reportedly on the ridge near Salmon la Sac Road.
  • There was a report of a fire in the bushes on Tanner Way at Snoqualmie Pass.
  • A campfire or a bonfire was reported on North Third Street and West Nevada Avenue in Roslyn.
  • A burn pit was reported on East Berry Road.
  • A fire was reported in the median of Interstate 90 at mile post 91.
  • Trees reportedly were on fire on East Idaho Avenue.
  • A possible fire pit was reported on Ridgecrest Road in Ronald.
  • A house fire was reported on Dean Nicholson Boulevard and North Alder Street.

Arrests | The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Aug. 1- 3 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

  • A 23-year-old Moses Lake woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail.
  • A 42-year-old Yakima man was arrested by Cle Elum-Roslyn-South Cle Elum Police officers for second-degree assault. No bail.
  • A 49-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs and reckless endangerment. Bail $2,000.
  • A 45-year-old Yakima woman was arrested by State Patrol troopers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs and third-degree driving with a suspended license. No bail.
  • A 45-year-old Cle Elum man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence, interference with a domestic violence report and third-degree malicious mischief/domestic violence. No bail.

