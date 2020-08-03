Police | Kittcom received the following calls on Aug. 1-3 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
- A motorcycle was reported stolen on Canyon Road and Thrall Road.
- A group of eight juveniles, male and female, reportedly were walking in the roadway on Hungry Junction Road and Look Road.
- Motorcycles and trucks reportedly could be heard racing on Third Avenue and Alder Street.
- Two vehicles reportedly sounded like they were racing on East Helena Avenue.
- A semi reportedly hit a low hanging power line on Red Fir Lane.
- A vehicle reportedly rolled over after swerving to miss a deer on Thrall Road and Canyon Road.
- An injured dog reportedly was in the roadway on Naneum Road.
- Someone appeared to be trying to light cardboard on fire on North Alder Street.
- A non-injury collision was reported in a parking lot on state Route 97.
- A brown Chevy with a ladder reportedly was in a ditch off of Mansperger Road.
- An elderly man reportedly was standing in the roadway blocking traffic on Thorp Prairie Road.
- A burglary was reported on West Railroad Street.
- A Chihuahua reportedly was at large at the intersection of Second Street and Montgomery in Cle Elum.
- A stray dog was reported on South Sprague Street.
- A dog reportedly was in a Tesla with the windows rolled up on West First Street in Cle Elum.
- A Chevy Silverado reportedly was off the roadway on Parke Creek Road.
- A bat reportedly was in the lobby of a building on South Canyon Road.
- A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on North Main Street and West Fifth Avenue.
- A large broken tree branch was reported in the roadway on Tacoma Avenue.
- A person on South Chestnut Street reported they were having a birthday party and a neighbor turned her radio all the way up to disturb the party.
- A hit and run was reported on North Dolarway Road.
- Cattle reportedly were loose in the roadway on state Route 821.
- Gunfire was reported on state Route 903 in Ronald.
- A tree branch was reported in the roadway on West Umptanum Road.
- A man, who was not wearing shirt, reportedly threw a large rock at a while SUV with subjects l in side of First Street and Wyoming in Roslyn.
- A younger red cow was reported near the side of the road on Wilson Creek Road and Brick Mill.
- Juveniles on a quad and a motorcycle reportedly were riding through the park on Judge Ronald Road.
- A gunshot reportedly was heard inside a trailer on Canyon Road.
- Someone in a Toyota 4-Runner reportedly threw a lit cigarette from the vehicle on West Second Place and North Stafford Avenue.
- A small, rusty orange truck reportedly was squealing its tires on Third Avenue and Alder.
- A raft reportedly fell off a vehicle and landed in the roadway on state Route 821, mile post 13.
- BLM and racist graffiti was reported on the sidewalk in front of a business on North Wenas Street.
- A tan Chihuahua reportedly was loose on North Oakes Avenue and West First Street in Cle Elum.
- A black Lab reportedly was trapped on a roof on North Indiana Drive.
- A dog reportedly was locked inside a Dodge van in a parking lot on East Mountain View Avenue. The windows were up and the dog was panting.
- A male guest reportedly was belligerent, coughing on guests, inspecting peoples’ food and refusing leave on West Pennsylvania Avenue.
- Fireworks were reported on South Chestnut Street.
- A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on South Canyon Road and East Umptanum Road.
- A man reportedly was cleaning chalk and writing off the roadway with water and a brush on West Fifth Avenue and North Main Street.
- Subjects reportedly drove their vehicle through a yard on Larkspur Loop near Cle Elum causing damage.
- Gasoline reportedly was siphoned from a Jeep on West Sunnyview Lane.
- The reporting party and two children reportedly were stuck on the railroad tracks on state Route 821, mile post 13.
- There was a report of an ongoing problem of 11 dogs living in a residence on Grant Street in Cle Elum.
- Two vehicles reportedly were involved in a T-bone collision on South Canyon Road.
- Four subjects reportedly were spray painting on West Fifth Avenue and North Main Street.
- A woman reportedly was yelling at vehicles and pulling her shorts off on West Seventh Avenue.
- A non-injury collision was reported on Huntzinger Road.
- A man reportedly was in the furthest stall in a restroom on state Route 97 for the past 40 minutes. He was told it was time for him to go and he answered “I’m a donkey” and answered like one.
Fire | Kittcom received the following calls on Aug. 1-3 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
- One to two acres reportedly were burning on Forest Service Road 3500.
- A brush fire was reported on Thrall Road and Cleman Road.
- An outside fire was reportedly on the ridge near Salmon la Sac Road.
- There was a report of a fire in the bushes on Tanner Way at Snoqualmie Pass.
- A campfire or a bonfire was reported on North Third Street and West Nevada Avenue in Roslyn.
- A burn pit was reported on East Berry Road.
- A fire was reported in the median of Interstate 90 at mile post 91.
- Trees reportedly were on fire on East Idaho Avenue.
- A possible fire pit was reported on Ridgecrest Road in Ronald.
- A house fire was reported on Dean Nicholson Boulevard and North Alder Street.
Arrests | The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Aug. 1- 3 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
- A 23-year-old Moses Lake woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail.
- A 42-year-old Yakima man was arrested by Cle Elum-Roslyn-South Cle Elum Police officers for second-degree assault. No bail.
- A 49-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs and reckless endangerment. Bail $2,000.
- A 45-year-old Yakima woman was arrested by State Patrol troopers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs and third-degree driving with a suspended license. No bail.
- A 45-year-old Cle Elum man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence, interference with a domestic violence report and third-degree malicious mischief/domestic violence. No bail.