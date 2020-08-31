Police | Kittcom received the following calls on Aug. 29-31 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
- A vehicle prowl was reported on South Canyon Road.
- A non-injury collision involving a PT Cruiser and a deer was reported on South Canyon Road.
- The bathroom door reportedly was kicked in at the bathroom at Runje Field in Roslyn.
- A pack of nine dogs was reported in a garden off of Teanaway Road.
- A man reportedly was walking down the middle of the railroad track pulling a suitcase near Ringer Loop.
- Kids reportedly climbed inside an ice cooler outside a business on West Pennsylvania Avenue in Roslyn.
- A vehicle reportedly ran a stop sign and was hit on Pearl Street.
- A mailbox reportedly was broken off a post on East Craig Avenue.
- The railroad crossing arms reportedly were going up and down on Cabin Creek Road.
- Two pallets of pavers were reported stolen on Dandelion Lane. A forklift could be seen loading the pallets in a semi on a security camera.
- A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on East First Street in Cle Elum.
- An aggressive dog reportedly was chasing children on state Route 970.
- Three subjects at the skate park on North Pearl Street reportedly were looking into ashtrays for cigarettes.
- A bicycle was reported stolen on East Sixth Avenue and North Chestnut Street.
- An electrical box on West First Avenue and South Main Street reportedly was tagged.
- A dog reportedly had been panting inside an SUV in a parking lot on East University Way for the past 10 minutes.
- A purse containing a wallet, three debit cards and three credit cards reportedly was stolen from a Jetta on Big Hill Drive.
- A deer with a broken leg was reported on Lincoln Avenue.
- A man reportedly was walking with a beer in his hand on West Third Avenue.
- An assault was reported on North Pearl Street.
- Three juveniles reportedly were smoking marijuana at the skate park on West Second Street in Cle Elum.
- Twenty vehicles reportedly arrived at a location on East 17th Avenue.
- A non-injury collision was reported on Westside Road.
- A man reportedly did not pay his cab fare on East Berry Road.
- An aggressive dog reportedly hurt another dog on South Thorp Highway.
- A tree reportedly was in the south-bound lane of Wilson Creek Road.
- Graffiti reportedly was found on a concrete block and parking stall on East Dean Nicholson Boulevard.
- A burglary was reported on West 12th Avenue.
- A theft was reported on West First Street in Cle Elum.
- A non-injury collision involving a Toyota Camry and a Toyota pickup was reported on North Pine Street and East Fourth Avenue.
- Three floaters reportedly crashed on the Yakima River near the Ringer boat launch.
- A motorcycle crash was reported on Interstate 90 near Easton.
- Gunshots were reported near Hyak.
- Bales of hay were reported in the roadway on Cleman Road and Tjossem Road.
- There was a report of an ongoing problem with vehicles speeding on East Third Avenue.
- A theft was reported on North Ruby Street.
- A dog reportedly attacked a young girl on a bike on Carek Road in Roslyn.
- A PS4 reportedly was stolen on East Helena Avenue.
- A chain-link fence was reported in the roadway on North Cora Street and West 15th Avenue.
- A person reportedly dropped their keys into a storm drain at a service station on Dolarway Road.
- A blue mountain bike was reported stolen on Hyak Drive.
- A tree reportedly knocked down a transformer on Brown Road.
- A collision involving a vehicle and a deer was reported on state Route 970 and Teanaway Road.
- Three juveniles reportedly were being loud on the corner of West Third Street and North Stafford Avenue in Cle Elum. At one point a juvenile was lying in the road.
- Two gunshots were reported on Milwaukee Avenue.
- A small terrier-style dog reportedly was running in and out of traffic on East Third Avenue and North Pine Street.
- A brake control reportedly was stolen from a truck on North Dolarway Road.
- A cow reportedly was loose on West Dolarway Road.
- A group of people rafting on the Yakima River was stuck on the bank of the river at mile post 133.
- A naked man reportedly was running around in the woods on state Route 821, mile post 10. The subject was located fully clothed, but admitted to sunbathing.
- Two men and two women reportedly were fist fighting on the side of the road on Interstate 90, mile post 78.
- An unknown person reportedly knocked on the door of a residence on North Spar Lane. The reporting party said it did not sound like a nice knock. The reporting party’s husband looked out the window and saw college-aged people running down the street.
- A street light reportedly was flashing like a strobe light on South Canyon Road. The reporting party was concerned due to subjects having a seizure from the fast flashes.
- The reporting party’s roommate's belongings reportedly were stolen on Helena Avenue.
- Four subjects reportedly were in the middle of the roadway on North Spokane Street and West Patrick Avenue.
- A passenger in a gray BMW reportedly flashed a weapon at the reporting party on west-bound Interstate 90, mile post 62.
- There was a report that the American flag is about to fall off the pole at the Department of Health building on University Way.
- A phone was reported stolen on Badger Pocket Road.
- A phone and keys were reported stolen on West 11th Avenue.
- A man reported that four people came into his residence, sat at a table and started eating on East Manitoba Avenue. They would not leave. It was unknown how they gained entry.
- The reporting party broke up a verbal argument between two customers about wearing masks at a business on North Ruby Street. One man began to curse and yell at the reporting party, took off his mask at told the reporting party to hit him. The reporting party escorted the man out of the store and the man told the reporting party he would watch him around town.
- A bear reportedly was going through the trash on East First Street in Roslyn.
- The railroad crossing arms reportedly were going up and down on West Fifth Avenue and Wenas Street. No train was coming.
Fire | Kittcom received the following calls on Aug. 29-31 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
- A brush fire was reported on Interstate 90, mile post 101.
- A vehicle fire was reported on Interstate 90.
- A campfire was reported on state Route 903 and Wadsworth Loop.
- A campfire was reported near Stampede Pass.
- A group of subjects had a fire on Westfork Teanaway Road.
- A smoldering fire was reported on Forest Service Road 4948.
- Campfires were reported off on state Route 97.
- A recreational fire was reported in a backyard on Tony Circle.
- A campfire was reported on the Lmuma recreation area.
Arrests | The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Aug. 29-31 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
- A 25-year-old Poulsbo man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. Bail $5,000.
- A 34-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail.
- A 27-year-old Snohomish man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for driving while under the influence of alcohol (no bail), third-degree driving with a suspended license ($500 bail) and operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device ($1,00 bail).
- A 33-year-old Kittitas woman was arrested by Kittitas Police officers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail.
- A 33-year-old Ashland man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. No bail.