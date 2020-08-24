A wet winter and spring coupled with a relatively mild summer has contributed to a robust water supply for local irrigators.
Irrigators are seeing 100% prorations holding steady going into the final stretch of the 2020 season, and water levels in local reservoirs have held steady to supply the demand. Numbers are trending much higher than the 2019 season to the relief of farmers who rely on the water to stretch out their season, as well as seed and prepare for 2021.
According to the Aug. 23 Yakima Project system status, total water content in the system’s five reservoirs stands at 567,177 acre-feet, or 53% capacity. This places storage at 103% of average. Lake Kachess currently stands at 78%, while Keechelus is at 27% and Cle Elum at 33%.
Precipitation for the five reservoirs in August is 1.05 inches, or 47% of average and 33% of the month’s average. Precipitation for the entire year, however, explains the robust water supply through the summer. For the year-to-date, 225.02 inches have fallen, coming in at 102% of average.
Any concerns about adjustments to prorations have been alleviated, with both even the low-end availability estimate providing 100% to irrigators. As a whole, numbers are trending up on all charts compared to 2019’s water season in categories including total basin storage numbers, storage volume, system diversions, and both observed and unregulated flow volumes.
Although July proved to offer little in the way of precipitation, fall predictions in the Bureau of Reclamation’s August report show above-average temperatures in fall but an equal percentage chance of precipitation during that time. Temperature predictions for winter call for near to below normal trends, with an equal chance of precipitation.
“Summer will stay in mid-swing through September, with a good mix of warm and hot but mainly dry (conditions),” Meteorologist Phil Volker of Extended Range Forecasting said in the BOR’s August report. “Most of the moisture in the coming weeks will arrive from mountain thunderstorms that ripple up the Cascade crest and into the region. Otherwise, we are dry into September.”