The Black Lives Matter movement did not stop after the election, although gatherings have slowed down due to winter.
Ellensburg resident Lorinda Smith said she has been attending every BLM movement, protest and march since they first started nine months ago in March. She keeps coming to these events because she wants to show others racism still exists in Ellensburg, even if they don’t notice it.
“Just because they haven’t seen it or experienced it doesn't mean it’s not happening,” Smith said.
There was a short break after the presidential election, which Smith described as a time for people involved to clear their heads. But as of Nov. 14, the group has been back on the streets with their signs, reminding people that this is still an issue.
Local activist Sara Omrani said the daily protests have become weekly because they need to think about sustainability. Due to the cold weather, coming out every day, as they have been all year, is not possible.
“We have a significant amount of elderly people who come out, and they were very much like ‘we cannot do this, we are too cold,’ which is fair.” Omrani said.
These events are usually happening Saturdays and may consist of a short march through town or them standing at the corner of Wildcat Way and University Way, depending on the weather.
Omrani said if it’s nice out, as it was at their protest Nov. 28, they will likely stay at one spot. If it’s colder, they will go for a march to keep everybody warm.
Naomi Peterson is an elderly woman who has been attending the events no matter the weather. She said that as a white senior, she has an advantage in society because she can easily get the respect of people. She said there are people in Ellensburg who don’t believe the facts about racism because they have never experienced it, and they will never have to experience it because of the color of their skin.
“I am very disappointed when people want to choose their truth, and minimize what has been well documented,” Peterson said.