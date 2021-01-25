As a kid growing up in Newark, N.J., in the early 1970s, Bruce Marshall was only a short 30-minute train ride away from the hotbed of music in New York that was Greenwich Village.
The hippie movement was on its way out, but it was there at St. Marks Place between Second and Third Avenues in the East Village at a place called the Electric Circus that he caught the vibe, or maybe the vibe caught him.
Experimental groups like The Velvet Underground, jam bands like The Grateful Dead, electronic music pioneer Morton Subotnick threw out new sounds that would define his generation. It was there where he caught his first glimpse of Sly & the Family Stone and the Chambers Brothers that would rock his world.
“I’m at the end of the Baby Boomers age wise. Like most people my age that play guitars or whatever, I tuned into the Sunday Night Ed Sullivan Show. From that point on, I pestered my parents for a guitar so I could play in local talent shows,” he said with a laugh. “I was a short train ride to Manhattan where I saw Sly and the Family Stone at the Electric Circus.
“The Fillmore East and the Café Wha, were only a few blocks from each other. I saw Sly open for Jimi Hendrix at The Fillmore East, which was just an old movie theatre. Bill Graham normally booked three acts per show, but for some reason it was just Sly Stone and Jimi Hendrix for $3 bucks.”
Marshall’s musical interests feature all genres from Rock, Country, R&B to the Jazz, Blues, Funk and the Reggae theory that carries over to his professional style with the Bruce Marshall Project. The Project has a strong YouTube and Amazon presence and a few CD’s out.
He grew up in New Jersey, gravitated to Hawaii, and now that his wife, Deanna, has found her dream job in the Physics Department at Central Washington University, he’s landed in Ellensburg.
Bruce played gigs at Cornerstone Pie and Carousel French Cuisine in Yakima. He was also making the two-hour drive to Seattle or the four-hour drive to Portland to play before the COVID-19 put the shutdown on live music. He is sharing his musical expertise through online music lessons.
“I’ve been doing lessons online five years before the COVID-19 stuff, so it’s nothing new,” he explained. “I have students in Portland, Seattle, back in New Jersey and Hawaii, even three international students.
“I worked out all of the kinks before the pandemic. The only difference with online lessons is that I can’t touch the person’s hand if they’re doing something wrong. I’ve learned to demonstrate in a way that people just pick it up.”
Teaching comes in waves, he said, but it is a way to concentrate on his teaching.
“Like everything else in music, there will be periods when there is too much work,” Marshall said. “There is times when it’s slower. But it still gives me a strong connection with the learning process and passing on what I’ve learned.”