Disappointed that she only scored seven points in its last win against Selah, Ellensburg High School's Dylan Philip took it upon herself Saturday to send a message.
The junior guard outscored Grandview's entire team in a 20-point effort, helping the Bulldogs (3-0) to a 63-17 win.
"Today she just challenged herself to show how good she is," EHS head coach Jeff Whitney said. "I was really proud of her, it got us started."
Running and gunning, and swarming the Greyhounds (1-2), the Bulldogs only allowed eight points in the entire first half and forced turnover after turnover in their most disruptive win yet.
And with such a large lead, and though Philip was the headliner, Ellensburg's bench also starred with 17 combined points.
"Our bench came in a played really well today," Whitney said. "They did the things we were asking them to do. This is three games in a row with a team win, and that's what we're trying to do, we want to win so everyone can play and everyone contributes."
And they'll need these bench contributors to keep contributing. With AAU season in full swing and players like Philip, Rylee Leishman, and Olivia Anderson set to miss a few games this season with other hoop obligations, the Bulldogs will need their bench to step up like they have this season.
"We count on them, and they work so hard in practice, but you can't replace game time," Whitney said.
Alongside Philip, Leishman scored 13 points with three treys and Olivia Anderson also scored in double figures with 10 points.
The Bulldogs will take on East Valley next on Tuesday in Yakima.
Philip - 20 points, Leishman - 13 points, Anderson - 10 points, Rogel - 5 points, Hartrick - 4 points, Kennedy - 3 points, Coates-Demis - 3 points, Whitney - 2 points, Jones - 2 points, Blume - 1 point