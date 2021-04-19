With the world on pandemic lockdown for the past 13 months, cancellations became the norm. It’s good to finally see calendar of events and hope of live entertainment on the horizon.
There are a couple of live musical shows this week. The Ellensburg Community Radio moved its Tiny Stage Concert Series to Thursday nights. They will allow 15 people in the loft at the 420 Building, but sound of Roslyn singer/songwriter Micah J will be piped downstairs to the Pretty Fair Beer customers in the brew pub downstairs.
“There will be up to 15 people allowed upstairs, mostly musicians friends and crew. But I think it will give the musicians a better vibe playing in front of people,” board member Mollie Edson said.
Spiced Rye has a three-hour benefit show on tap at The Mule on Sunday to support its new release “Underneath the Tamaracks” and raise money for local artist Brenda McPherson, who was injured in an auto accident in March. Reserved seating is available by calling The Mule or emailing info@themulecocktailbar.com.
The next several weeks features anything from the Ellensburg Downtown Association’s Girls Night Out to Summit Pro Rodeo’s Daily Record Bares and Broncs in May to art in the downtown galleries.
It’s on as long as Kittitas County remains in Phase 3 of the governor’s reopening plan and the idea of operating live entertainment with limited capacity brings a smile to everyone’s face.
Thursday - Tiny Stage: The Ellensburg Community Radio’s Tiny Stage is picking up steam broadcasting local musicians in an acoustic setting in the 420 Building. Up until now, the audience has been out there somewhere on the internet, but ECR has moved the concert series to Thursday nights and they’ll pump the sound downstairs for Pretty Fair Beer customers. Show starts at 7 p.m.
Sunday - Brenda McPherson Benefit Show: Spiced Rye, featuring Re and Larry Hart, will play a three-hour set to benefit Re’s sister Brenda McPherson, who was seriously injured in an accident. They are hoping the power of music, friends and family can lift her spirits. There will be a limited capacity and safety protocols will be in place, but all involved are thinking that music will raise the mortal soul and a little money to help with Brenda’s recovery. Show starts at 1 p.m.
Brenda McPherson Auction: The online fundraiser is reaching out with donation items to help raise money for the local artist and business woman who was involved in a horrible accident on March 2.
The auction began on April 11 and will go through April 25. Bidding will close on the final day, so if someone gets outbid early in the process, they still have an opportunity to come back and make another bid.
May 1 - Clymer Museum/Gallery: Local art patrons have a chance to see the unique perspective of five Kittitas Valley photographers when the new exhibit on the New Artists Wall at the Clymer Museum/Gallery. The show opens at the beginning of the month.
The work of Jessica Solberg Black, Nickolas Burson, Drew Largé, McKenzie Dorn and Kayla Ferguson will provide both breathtaking perspective from the Kittitas Valley, while introducing new artists to the historic gallery and museum.
The newest exhibit in the McGiffen Room at the Clymer Museum/Gallery will bring in a breath of fresh country air with the work of local photographer Phil Klucking’s Pacific Northwest barns and the quilt work of Quilters in the Valley member Cindy Arp-Teasley.
May 6 - Girls Night Out: This will be the first live event sponsored by the Ellensburg Downtown Association in over a year. Twenty-five to 30 downtown merchants are expected to participate and two winners will receive a gift basket filled with goodies from each participating location.
“It will lift people’s spirits to be able to go out again,” EDA public relations coordinator Taylor Villwok said. “It’s not really an event, it’s more like here’s businesses that are open, go shop. But it feels like participating in something.”
May 7 - Gallery One Open Show: The show is open to all Kittitas County artists, ages 18 and up working in any art medium. The artwork must have been produced in the last five years and not previously exhibited at gallery.
“For us, it’s always exciting to be able to give money directly to artists to help their careers and what they are doing,” said Renee Adams, Gallery One Visual Arts Center exhibition and publicity coordinator.
This year’s juror is Central Washington University graduate Philippe Hyojung Kim, who is a current member of SOIL Artist-Run Gallery and a co-founder/curator of Specialist, an experimental art gallery in downtown Seattle. He teaches art and design courses at Seattle Central College and Cornish College of the Arts, and also serves as one of the curators for Washington State Arts Commission.
May 14-15 - Bares and Broncs: The 13th annual Daily Record Bares and Broncs is scheduled in the middle of May at the Ellensburg Rodeo Arena with a 25% capacity.
“I think it’s great and a good sign things are getting back to normal with a local rodeo event,” Daily Record general manager Josh Crawford said. “It’s been well over a year and we’re excited to partner up with Daniel Beard and Summit Pro Rodeo.”
The fan base could be expanded before then, but the big thing is that they’re going to buck horses for a rodeo-starved town that saw its ProRodeo Hall of Fame inducted rodeo canceled for the first time in 76 years and Bares and Broncs postponed twice, then canceled all together last September.