One of the things City Transit Manager Betsy Dunbar did when she started a year ago was ride the bus to see how things worked, see if it ran on time, if the routes served the community, basically did the city’s mass transit work as advertised.
“It’s a good system and we just made it better,” she said.
One of the most asked questions she discovered was a simple one, “When’s my bus get here?”
The Central Transit is going to make that question easier to answer by making a new mobile app available so transit riders can track their bus and know its arrival.
“With the app, not only do you get real time departures and arrival times, you will also be able to plan your trip out with greater accuracy right on the app,” said Dunbar, who celebrated her anniversary in taking over the department in March.
“As I evaluated the route schedules, rode and followed the buses, spoke with transit riders and listened to their feedback, I learned that sometimes it was difficult to know when the bus was going to arrive.”
The new app provides real-time information, she said, telling riders when their bus will arrive, the most efficient and quickest trip schedules, and a step-by-step navigator for unfamiliar locations. And, best of all, when their bus will arrive.
“Each bus stop has its own specific number. People can text or talk that bus stop number into their phone and get a real-time update as to when the bus will be there,” she said. “Actually, they’ll be able to find out when the next three buses will arrive.”
Each bus has been equipped with software that sends location data to the Transit app every 10 seconds allowing riders to see in real time where their bus is and when it will arrive. The new app will also allow riders to view the current location of the bus, as well as receive service alerts when there are delays or detours in a more efficient manner than the previous software.
Short Message Service and Interactive Voice Response services will also be available. Just talk or text a specific bus stop number and updates will be received by text or voice recording.
The transit app is available for free download on the Apple Store and Google Play.