It was far from a perfect return to the field for the Central Washington University football team, after a year and a half layoff, the Wildcats were blown out by Division I Montana Saturday, 59-3.
The Wildcats (0-1) were outgained 529-178, and only put together one drive in the second quarter that resulted in points.
Citing that this Grizzlies (1-0) team was one of the best Big Sky teams he had ever seen live, CWU head coach Chris Fisk said the Wildcats issues mostly stemmed from special teams and offensive woes.
"We were a little overwhelmed immediately on offense trying to find a groove, never really did get settled in," he said. "I don't know that we won the battle up front on the offensive side of the ball. Probably too inconsistent at quarterback."
Playing without All-America tailback Michael Roots, who entered the transfer portal Friday, and without starting quarterback Christian Moore, it took awhile for the Wildcats offense to put some things together.
Junior Jack Smith, who hadn't played in a football game since 2016, earned the start and moved the ball well on a couple of well-timed screen passes early in the second quarter, but couldn't find enough consistency. Redshirt freshman JJ Lemming also played some snaps in the third and fourth quarter.
Fisk announced after the game that Moore had offseason shoulder surgery that he was still recovering from, and expects the junior to return as the starter in the fall.
On the defensive side of the ball, the Wildcats were thrown in consistently tough situations and short fields, but performed well given the circumstances. It was a one-score game for most of the first half until the Grizzlies put together some huge passing plays to break the game open.
"There's a bright future there defensively," Fisk said. "Just like any Big Sky game, you've got to find a way to take that team out of it emotionally, we just didn't do that. You get wore down towards the end of the game.
"It's a good learning experience for us, we were definitely exposed in a lot of areas and we've got till August to get it fixed."
With their spring season over, the Wildcats will now turn their attention to the fall. With a single game under the belts and plenty of tape to dissect, CWU won't take the field again in pads until August at the earliest.
"If you lose hope because you go get beat by Montana, you're going to be in trouble," Fisk said. "That team would probably win a D-II national championship pretty easily. There's a ton to build on, it definitely wasn't our day but we're going to stay positive and try to go back and fix some things that we need to do."