Come September, child care centers will double as de facto classrooms for many children as school districts, students, child care providers and families adjust to online schooling to start the year.
Last week, the Ellensburg School District decided to move all education online. For child care centers, this meant ensuring their children attend their online classes, and help them if they have any trouble.
Before the district made the decision to move online, child care centers in Ellensburg asked parents to sign their kids up for the ESD Virtual Learning Academy. This was when ESD was still planning a hybrid in-person learning model.
Megan Mundy, the assistant director at Chestnut Preschool and Daycare, and Mechelle Moran, director and owner of Creative Kids Learning Center said they met with ESD Superintendent Jinger Haberer. Mundy said the discussed options with Haberer, as well as other local child care centers.
“We realized that if it’s not safe for kids to go to school five days a week, how is it safe for them to come to child care five days a week when they can’t be on the same schedule” Mundy said. “In that moment we asked all of our parents to sign up for the virtual academy anyway.”
Moran said she appreciated the help from Kittitas County Health Officer Dr. Mark Larson and Superintendent Haberer, as well as everyone involved in making the decisions regarding the response to the outbreak.
“It does affect all of us, I can’t imagine being in their position. Dr. Larson has been great in keeping in contact with us. Superintendent Haberer has had multiple meetings with us, trying to help us and work with us as a team,” Moran said.
She said Haberer has held meetings with child care centers and collaborated with them to decide how to approach online learning in child care.
She was also thankful to Dr. Larson and his Kittitas County Public Health Department team. She said they have been very helpful in keeping everyone informed and how to stay safe. She feels he is a part of the team and is always there to help guide them.
Moran said some of her staff, herself included, will receive training in the online programs being used by ESD (Schoology and Edgenuity). This training will allow staff to help students with their schoolwork.
According to Moran, the online programs used by the district in the spring were a nightmare to use, especially in the child care setting.
“It was so, so difficult to have 10 plus kids with 10 different ways of submitting things, it didn’t matter if they were the same grade or not,” Moran said. “it was impossible to give attention to all the kids who were all doing different things all at the same time.”
She hopes the new programs chosen by the district will make it easier. The program should make the education programs universal for all grade levels and subjects.
Mundy expects the start of the school year to be a little confusing for the kids because the programs are going to be completely different from the ones that were learned in spring. Although she also said the programs used in the spring were “confusing and terrible.”
“I expect there is going to be a learning curve,” Mundy said. “But after that, once we get the hang of it, I think it will go a lot more smoothly.”
Moran expects finding a smooth daily schedule will be difficult and is expecting to do a lot of trial and error to find what works best. Keeping kids and staff safe from exposure is a difficult process that requires constant care.
According to Moran, child care centers are required to follow a strict list of guidelines to ensure safety. These include cleaning and sanitizing everything at the end of each day. This includes all toys, surfaces and anything that was touched at any time of the day. She said they have to hire someone to fill this full-time job.
They limit the number of visitors, and those they let in are required to wear masks and use hand sanitizer before they enter. Parents are required to take their children’s temperature and fill out a health questionnaire each day.
Munday said she feels somewhat safe with the kids at Chestnut because they have been together nearly every day. They have essentially been quarantining together.
Moran said the Creative Kids Childcare can still accept some younger kids, but they can’t take anymore school-aged children.
One thing that has hurt the numbers at Creative Kids, according to Moran, is that parents are quitting their jobs to help their school-aged children with their online work. Because these parents are home, they pull their younger children out of childcare because they no longer need the service.
Mundy said what the child care center needs are school supplies and hand sanitizers as it would really help them out, and she is sure every other child care center would say the same thing.
“We are going to do our very best to give the kids the best learning opportunity that we can with what we have been given,” Moran said. “Our goal is to help kids succeed no matter what the challenge may be.”