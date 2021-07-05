Although there were no fireworks after the show, Patriot Night Under the Lights Sunday night was an explosive success. Country music singer Joe Nichols held the audience’s attention by playing his classic songs as well as some new ones, to a crowd of a few hundred people.
These people had shown up for two reasons — have a good time and listen to some fantastic country music — and the show succeeded in providing them with both. People were dancing in the audience with their friends, families and significant others, all to the music that was being played by Nichols.
With the stage in the middle of the rodeo track, the audience was organized into two main sections, family and adult. The family section was in the bleachers of the rodeo arena. The adult section went up to the stage and had picnic tables but also plenty of room to move and dance.
While the show started in the daytime, it kept going through the night and into the after-party, which was held for adults and started around 9:30 p.m. and went until 11:15 p.m. The after-party was held behind the arena, and still had live music, although other artists took part.