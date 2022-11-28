F22 This Shining Dawn Candlelight Concert - 1
In her first full length concert since her appointment in fall 2022 as the new CWU Director of Choirs Nicole Lamartine will lead the CWU Chamber Choir on in a concert experience exploring transformation from darkness to light, “This Shining Dawn.” at 7 p.m., Dec. 2 at the Ellensburg United Methodist Church, according to a news release from event organizers.

This concert experience explores themes of the season, but is not a traditional holiday concert. Contemporary choral works, as well as music from a diversity of cultures and spiritual traditions, will highlight themes of sharing, giving, healing, peace, and strengthening community.


