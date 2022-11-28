...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5
inches possible. Heaviest snow northwest of Ellensburg.
* WHERE...Kittitas Valley.
* WHEN...From Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
In her first full length concert since her appointment in fall 2022 as the new CWU Director of Choirs Nicole Lamartine will lead the CWU Chamber Choir on in a concert experience exploring transformation from darkness to light, “This Shining Dawn.” at 7 p.m., Dec. 2 at the Ellensburg United Methodist Church, according to a news release from event organizers.
This concert experience explores themes of the season, but is not a traditional holiday concert. Contemporary choral works, as well as music from a diversity of cultures and spiritual traditions, will highlight themes of sharing, giving, healing, peace, and strengthening community.
“Even in our depth, we can find the hope that we will be seen, that someone will stand with us and for us, and that connection creates a luminous community. It is through the ever-cyclic renewal of dawn that we can depend on the peace and hope in our world,” Lamartine said.
The choirs create the audience experience through a continuous collage program interwoven with prose, improvisation, chamber groups, and solos. The program features a Malaysian mantra for light, peace, and truth, “Singkap Siaga,” arranged by Tracy Wong, as well as the uplifting “Nunc dimittis” by Gustav Holst. Interwoven throughout the experience are moments of familiar music that surprise and connect. The concert concludes with candlelight illuminating the church as everyone sings “Silent Night.”
Connecting each part of the concert are poems and prose largely written by members of the choir, and the choir will premiere the poem “Witnesses of Dawn” written for the experience by Ellensburg Poet Laureate Marie Marchand. Collaborator Tim Ribner for Portland, Oregon is the featured collaborator, bringing to life the journey on piano. Special Guest Jeff Selden will perform with the choir on guitar.
Come early to enjoy pre-concert music by Valley Voices, led by Jan Jaffee. A collection will be taken to support HopeSource, a non-profit organization helping people toward self-sufficiency by providing access to education, employment, economic development and vital services.
This is a ticketed event, and will sell out very quickly. It will not be live-streamed. Tickets available through Wildcat Tickets.