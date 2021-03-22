When classes start in the fall, Central Washington University is going to be as close to a normal quarter as the university has had since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
While many classes will be in-person, one major change for students is a return to on-campus housing.
It will not be a complete return to normal, Tricia Rabel, Executive Director for Housing and Residence Life, said they will still have to follow some safety protocols. Namely triple rooms will not be used, so students will be limited to one roommate in the residence halls.
However, this is one more roommate than students have had in over a year. Community hallway bathrooms are also going to be re-opened.
Rabel said there are still some things yet to be decided by the university, because nobody knows where the country will be with the pandemic in the fall. Specifically if the vaccine is going to be required for students to live in on campus dorms. It is also unknown if masks will be required, and if social living areas will be opened.
“We don’t know yet what masking requirements will be needed,” Rabel said. “It’s likely students will wear masks in some of the public areas of the resident halls, similar to this year. We are unsure about living arrangements around the lounge and living room spaces.”
CWU is planning on opening all dorms, but not fully. During a normal year, all residence halls are filled to 100% capacity, which drops to about 90 percent during the year. This year, the starting percent is going to be around 90 to 95%, and the university expects that to drop to 80% over the year.
There will also be quarantine housing and isolation housing residence halls. These have already been in use by the university in case any students have been exposed to COVID-19 or have tested positive for it. If this is the case, students will be moved to the respective dorms until they are clear to return to their original rooms.