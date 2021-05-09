Students, staff and faculty will be required to show proof of vaccination in order to return to Central Washington University for fall quarter. This is under the assumption the coronavirus vaccine will be officially approved by the federal Food and Drug Administration before the start of the quarter.
While CWU will not require proof of vaccination unless it’s approved by the FDA, President James Gaudino said they fully expect it to be approved over the summer.
Gaudino said all universities are concerned with two main points when it comes to their students, the “rigor” of their education and their safety. Before the pandemic, these issues have never had a major impact on each other. However, now for their own safety, in-person classes have been limited, and the education of students has been impacted as a result.
“Universities like Central who believe very strongly in personalized education want that face-to-face environment returned,” Gaudino said. “The vaccine is an attempt to accomplish both goals. To keep our students safe but still offer them the highest quality educational experience we know how to offer.”
Gaudino said requiring a vaccination is nothing new to universities. Students and staff at CWU already needed to be vaccinated for diseases such as the MMR vaccine.
“All we are really doing, and it’s not insignificant, but all we are really doing is adding the COVID vaccination to the list of existing vaccinations that are required for admission to the university,” Gaudino said.
By adding the COVID-19 vaccine to the list of other vaccines required by the university subjects the requirements to the same exceptions. Therefore, the vaccine will not be required for people who have medical or religious reasons.
This decision comes after similar ones made by other universities such as the University of Washington, Washington State University and Western Washington University. Gaudino said the six public baccalaureates institutions of the state of Washington (UW, WSU, CWU, WWU, Eastern Washington University and Evergreen State College) are working with the governor’s office and the attorney general’s office to determine how students, staff and faculty will provide the proof of vaccination.
Gaudino said they have heard from many people impacted by this decision since announcing it on May. 6. For the most part, people have been in support of the decision. Gaudino said he had heard from people saying this requirement will make them feel a lot safer to return to CWU in-person.
“We’ve received positive comments from our local community, our off-campus community,” Gaudino said. “When we (CWU) are in full session, we are about half of the towns population. So we have a major impact on the health of the town.”
However, there are some people who are against this decision, stating that the vaccine is not FDA approved and the university should wait until it is. However, the vaccine will not be required unless it’s approved by the FDA before fall.
The university also will not require a specific type of vaccine if only one is approved by the FDA. For example, if the Pfizer vaccine is approved but the Moderna vaccine is not, people who have taken the Moderna vaccine (which happens to be the one Gaudino has already taken) will not be required to take the Pfizer as well.