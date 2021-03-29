In a response to the mass shooting in Georgia in which people of Asian ethnicity were killed, as well as the apparent increase of racism to Asian Americans across the nation as a result of the coronavirus, Central Washington University has created a task force to ensure a safe environment for students, faculty and staff.
On March 18, CWU posted a letter to social media written by Vice President of the Diversity and Equity Committee, Kandee Cleary. This letter states, “CWU must recognize the trauma of and bigotry directed toward Asian and Asian American communities. We commit to listening to the voices of those affected, and work to provide a welcoming environment that recognizes the contributions and sacrifices of the communities that we serve.”
The task force is made up of five CWU faculty members and is headed by Cleary. The goal is to create a safe space for all people both on campus and in the community.
“I often think we make a mistake when we separate Central Washington University from the community,” Cleary said. “The far majority of employees who work at Central live in the community, so we are all part of it. We also have a lot of students who live in the community. I want all people to recognize what is happening and that we all need to do better.”
The method is to educate all people on how to be respectful and the importance of acceptance and understanding. The task force is still in the process of discovering all the best way to do this, and plans to create a form of “literature,” according to CWU math professor Yvonne Chueh, who is on the task force.
“When people have information that comes to their mind, it may change their behavior,” Chueh said. “I think people who are in the vast majority are kind people, who are unaware of this. So when they see something, they can just forget about it.”
With the vaccine being distributed to more and more people everyday, one can assume the world is starting to recover from the pandemic. Chueh said the acceptance of all people can only be beneficial to our community and our country.
“We have a lot to go through and deal with (recovering from the pandemic) and we should not waste our lives and our energies,” Chueh said. “At the university it’s essential that we educate a lot of teachers. That’s our mission, to make this value diversity and celebrate the differences.”
Cleary said this racism against Asian Americans is happening across the country, including Kittitas County and the city of Ellensburg. She gave an example of an Asian American family being harassed while shopping at Fred Meyer, where they were told it was they were bringing the “Chine Virus.”
“We (CWU) kind of have a long tradition of standing up against racism in any form,” Cleary said. “The president and I have really tried to make it clear over the summer with Black Lives Matter and that any racist behavior will not be tolerated at Central.”