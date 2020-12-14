Kittcom received the following calls on Dec. 12-14 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
Someone reportedly broke into a storage unit and spilled oil on North Railroad Street.
Three subjects reportedly were fighting along the roadside on Interstate 90, mile post 73.
A blue mini-van reportedly struck a stop sign on South Main Street and West Tacoma Avenue.
An assault was reported on South First Street in Roslyn.
A work van reportedly was struck and side mirror damaged while parked on East University Way.
A Toyota Camry reportedly was struck while in a parking lot on East Sixth Avenue and North Pearl Street.
A two-vehicle collision was reported on Fairview Road and Vantage Highway.
A dark-colored pickup reportedly had been revving its engine for the past 30 minutes at McElroy Park.
A male subject in his late 30s, wearing a black beanie, gray jacket, black pants and carrying a backpack reportedly was in an alley off North Main Street, throwing items and beating his head against the wall.
A green Jeep reportedly ran over a stop sign and left the scene on North Anderson Street and East University Way.
A horse reportedly was running down the roadway on Westside Road and Gobblers Road.
An attempted theft of $63 of groceries by a male subject driving a Jeep was reported on North Ruby Street.
A dead cat was reported under a light pole on North Walnut Street.
A man on East Third Street in Cle Elum reported he was being blackmailed for money by someone from the Philippines.
Two or three subjects in a truck reportedly pulled up in front of a resident on East Hobart Street and threw something at the blow-up Christmas ornament in the yard.
A man verbally threatened to take the reporting party’s life on East Third Street in Cle Elum.
A storage unit on West Umptanum Road reportedly was broken into, the gun safe opened and a new lock placed on the safe.
Several items reportedly were stolen from a yard on North Yakima Avenue.
Four horses reportedly were loose on Teanaway Road.
A large amount of mail reportedly was opened and on the side of the road on Westside Road and Tree Haven Road.
A man reportedly was striking and dragging a dog on East Capitol Avenue.
Graffiti was reported on the side of a building in Kiwanis Park.
A non-injury collision was reported on East Umptanum Road.
A man parking in the north side of a lot on East University Way reportedly was out of the vehicle looking back towards a grocery store with binoculars. A passenger also was in the vehicle.
Rapid gunfire reportedly was heard on Westside Road.
A 2015 Toyota Tacoma reportedly was damaged on state Route 906.
A 1997 Toyota pickup reportedly was broken into a week ago at Umtaum Falls.
A theft was reported on Mellergaard Road.
Rapid gunfire reportedly was heard on Bullfrog Road, off of Interstate 90.
High-powered rifle shooting reportedly was heard on Pioneer Trail Road.
The tires of a 1999 Subaru Forrester reportedly were slashed while parked on Black Bear Drive near Cle Elum.
A pile of mail, some opened, reportedly was found outside in the snow on West Second Street in Cle Elum.
A gang tag reportedly was found on a fence on East Seattle Avenue.
A lot of mail not belonging to the address reportedly was found in a mailbox on Airport Road in Cle Elum.
A non-injury collision involving a blue Chevy Silverado and a gold Chevy Silverado was reported on West First Street and North Stafford Avenue in Cle Elum.
A gray Nissan Pathfinder reportedly struck a guardrail on Golf Course Road and Westside Road.
A bunch of dumped mail reportedly was found on West First Street in Cle Elum.
Car keys, a coat and Christmas presents reportedly were stolen from a Chevy Suburban parked on East Seattle Avenue. The vehicle had been left unlocked.
The back window of a vehicle parked on Durr Road, mile post 9 reportedly was shot out. The reporting party believed in might have been a ricochet.
A non-injury collision was reported on Big Tail Road and Deer Creek Road.
Gang members reportedly were outside a trailer on East Berry Road.
A metal shelf was reported in the roadway on West First Street and North Stafford Avenue in Cle Elum.
Kittcom received the following calls on Dec. 12-14 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
Smoke was reported in the trees on Interstate 90, mile post 84.
A large plume of smoke and high flames were reported on Tucker Lane.
Smoke reportedly was coming from a laundry room on North Walnut Street.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Dec. 12-14 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 26-year-old Roslyn woman was arrested by Cle Elum-Roslyn-South Cle Elum Police officers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. Bail $3,000.
A 67-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. Bail $5,000.
A 29-year-old Ronald man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for second-degree assault. Bail $20,000.
A 24-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for second-degree taking a vehicle and four counts of resisting arrest. No bail.
A 40-year-old Cle Elum man was arrested by Cle Elum-Roslyn-South Cle Elum Police officers for failure to appear/third-degree theft, failure to appear/driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, failure to appear/violation of civil anti-harassment order, and three counts failure to appear/disorderly conduct. Bail $34,300.
A 25-year-old Okanogan man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for failure to appear/driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail $50,000.
A 60-year-old Ellensburg woman was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail.