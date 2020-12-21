Kittcom received the following calls on Dec. 19-21 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
The red light reportedly was not working on the stoplight at West Capitol Avenue and South Main Street.
Money was reported stolen on state Route 10.
A goat was reported in a front yard on Brick Mill Road.
A 1998 Toyota Camry was broken into on state Route 821, milepost 22.
A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on South Canyon Road.
Multiple gunshots reportedly were heard on Charlton Road.
A couple of garbage cans were reported in the roadway on Naneum Road.
A Mustang reportedly struck two parked cars on North B Street.
Mail, some opened and some sealed reportedly was found scattered in the roadway on Game Farm Road.
A battery reportedly was stolen from a white 1974 Ford 800 parked on East First Street in Cle Elum.
A business on East First Street in Cle Elum reportedly had outside tented seating with a fire pit. The concern was that the fire pit was too close to the 500-gallon propane tank.
A transient male reportedly was raising his voice to the reporting party, telling her to shut up and calling her a sweetheart.
A 2017 Buick Enclave reportedly was leaking gas on Interstate 90, milepost 137.
A vehicle prowl was reported on state Route 821, milepost 22.
A Chevy Equinox reportedly rear-ended a small green pickup and then left the scene on West Capitol Avenue and South Water Street.
The driver’s side window on a vehicle parked on North Alder Street reportedly was shattered.
The neighbor’s dogs reportedly keep coming into the reporting party’s yard and chasing her chickens on Elk Pond Road.
An assault was reported on North Delphine Street.
A male subject reportedly was yelling and throwing objects in a store on East University Way.
A bike was reported stolen from a carport on North Glen Drive.
The reporting party was inside a bank on North Pearl Street and said somebody shot the window.
Someone reportedly was making loud noises on East Third Street in Cle Elum.
A vehicle reportedly was using a spotlight while on the roadway to illuminate hillsides near milepost 14 in near Ellensburg.
A horse reportedly was emaciated and neglected on Old Cedars Road near Cle Elum.
A man reportedly was loading items from a dumpster into his truck and trailer on East Patrick Avenue.
A man reportedly was assaulted with a bar by two male transients on Teanaway Avenue.
An irate customer was reported on South Canyon Road.
A blue Subaru station wagon reportedly struck a deer.
Someone reportedly broke into a rest room area in Ellensburg.
A motorized one-wheel transport reportedly was zipping down the trail near Carey Lake and startled the reporting party.
A friendly black and white female heeler mix with a rabies tag was reported on Vantage Highway.
A loose dog reportedly chased a caller while they were on a walk.
A caller reportedly saw a Facebook post that out of county law enforcement stated a garage door to a business is open exposing a large amount of valuables.
A caller reportedly was upset that law enforcement had been following him around.
A transformer reportedly was smoking on Teanaway Road.
An outside fire was reported at on Interstate 90 near milepost 106 eastbound. he caller was non-cooperative and hung up.
Smoke reportedly was coming from under the hood of a tractor trailer.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Dec. 19-21 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 58-year-old San Mateo, Calif., man was arrested by Washington State Patrol troopers for attempting to elude. Bail $2,000.
A 29-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police Officers for three counts of malicious mischief. Bail $50,000.